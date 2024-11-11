Delaware's Only Free Lavender Farm Is A Secret Spot For A Vibrant Stroll And Unique Shop
Delaware is one of the least-visited states in America, but it shouldn't be, with family-friendly beach towns and a seafood haven on the coast. There are also destinations like Dewey Beach, an laidback alternative to Jersey Shore's crowded beach. Just a few miles inland from these wonderful spots, however, sits the state's only free lavender farm. The beautiful Lavender Fields at Warrington Manor is a treasure trove of scented wonders. If you're heading toward the Milton area of Delaware, this is a must-stop spot. The five-acre farm, with a wonderful cottage shop, is full of lovely strolls to take, charming scenery, and events like yoga, harvest tea parties, and Friendsgiving.
Lavender Fields at Warrington Manor is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (though you can also catch their wares at the Lewes, Bethany, and Rehoboth farmers' markets). There are tours, and you can book events like weddings, tea parties, farm-to-table dinners, and more. The farm also has a bee and butterfly garden and a dahlia garden with 64 different varieties of the gorgeous flowers to enjoy as you wander through the grounds.
All about Lavender Fields at Warrington Manor
There are a number of events at Lavender Fields at Warrington Manor. Friendsgiving is a gathering of food, drinks, games, and music, and no ticket is required. Others, like the Harvest Tea Party, have an entry fee, so make sure to check the events calendar. You can also follow the site's Instagram page, which gives you a look at past and upcoming events like flower workshops, yoga sessions, and festivals.
If you're feeling peckish, the recently opened Wildflower Café on the property has all sorts of snacks and beverages. You can get house-blended teas, coffee, mocktails, kombucha, desserts, sandwiches, quiches, and more. There are two tables inside and other seating outdoors, and you can also pick up seasonal snacks like an apple brie panini, pumpkin crostini, and cucumber and lavender cream cheese.
The Cottage Store has all sorts of products to purchase like lip balms, handcrafted soaps, bath fizzies, lotions, teas, candles, and cooking items. Many of these are available online as well. There are just a few rules to keep in mind on this working farm and private residence. Some areas may be blocked off at times because of events. Photoshoots and landscape painting can be set up for a fee, and there is no smoking or pets on the property. When you arrive, make sure to check in at the Cottage Store before setting off on your lavender-scented excursion.