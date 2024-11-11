Delaware's Only Free Lavender Farm Is A Secret Spot For A Vibrant Stroll And Unique Shop

There are a number of events at Lavender Fields at Warrington Manor. Friendsgiving is a gathering of food, drinks, games, and music, and no ticket is required. Others, like the Harvest Tea Party, have an entry fee, so make sure to check the events calendar. You can also follow the site's Instagram page, which gives you a look at past and upcoming events like flower workshops, yoga sessions, and festivals.

If you're feeling peckish, the recently opened Wildflower Café on the property has all sorts of snacks and beverages. You can get house-blended teas, coffee, mocktails, kombucha, desserts, sandwiches, quiches, and more. There are two tables inside and other seating outdoors, and you can also pick up seasonal snacks like an apple brie panini, pumpkin crostini, and cucumber and lavender cream cheese.

The Cottage Store has all sorts of products to purchase like lip balms, handcrafted soaps, bath fizzies, lotions, teas, candles, and cooking items. Many of these are available online as well. There are just a few rules to keep in mind on this working farm and private residence. Some areas may be blocked off at times because of events. Photoshoots and landscape painting can be set up for a fee, and there is no smoking or pets on the property. When you arrive, make sure to check in at the Cottage Store before setting off on your lavender-scented excursion.

