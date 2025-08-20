Situated Off The Coast Of Key Largo Is An Underrated Snorkeling Spot With Coral Towers And Famed Statue
The Florida Keys are a chain of 800 islands that stretch 180 miles southwest of Miami, surrounded by pristine aqua waters. Within the chain is Key Largo, one of the world's best snorkeling islands, and home to the John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, an underwater preserve that spans 70 square nautical miles. This park is famous for its gorgeous formations of coral and a legendary, nine-foot-tall statue called "Christ of the Abyss," a bronze cast sculpture of Jesus Christ with his arms outstretched toward the surface. The statue was created to inspire a love for the sea, and was placed in the park in 1965 after a long journey to Key Largo.
Located at a patch reef called Key Largo Dry Rocks, the site is just one of many coral reefs in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. The statue rests in 25 feet of water, which makes it ideal for scuba divers. However, the clear water means that snorkelers can catch a glimpse of it too, by looking down on the statue's outstretched arms. In addition to amazing snorkeling opportunities, the Keys are known for unique water adventures, including glass-bottom boat tours, mangrove kayaking, and the world's only underwater music festival.
Experience 'Christ of the Abyss' at Key Largo Dry Rocks
The "Christ of the Abyss" is one of three sculptures and was cast from the original statue, which was created by Guido Galletti and put in the Mediterranean Sea outside of Genoa as a tribute to Dario Gonzatti, an Italian diver who perished near that location. The second statue is in St. George's, Grenada, as part of the underwater sculpture park. The third and the last (which is currently in Key Largo) was first shipped from Italy to Chicago, and then "hitched" a ride on a training flight down to the Keys.
Parts of the reef at Dry Rocks dry at low tide, with many shallow spots from three to six feet. That makes it easy for snorkelers to get a great view. The reef is home to elkhorn coral, soft corals (gorgonians), and an abundance of other marine life, including parrot fish, angel fish, blue tang, barracuda, and many others. Be aware that the reefs in the Florida Keys were heavily impacted by the 2023 coral bleaching, and although they have made improvements, they have not fully recovered.
You'll need to book a boat trip to access the Christ statue, but most scuba diving operators in Key Largo offer snorkeling options as well. To reach Key Largo, the closest major airport is Miami International, which is just over an hour's drive (without traffic). For a truly unique stay in Key Largo, check out the Jules' Undersea Lodge, an underwater hotel that requires a thrilling dive-in experience to your room.