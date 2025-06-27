The Florida Keys Vacation Destination Home To The World's Only Underwater Music Festival

At the Underwater Music Festival, divers don't actually play instruments underwater. Music is piped beneath the waves using special speakers attached to boats, and the feed is programmed to the local radio station so people onshore can tune in as well. Setlists follow maritime musical programming: "Under the Sea" and "Yellow Submarine" are usually in the lineup, interspersed with ocean conservation messages. Because sound travels faster in water than in air, Bill Becker told Keys Voices that the music "reaches both of your ears almost instantaneously, which gives it very much of a surrounding sound." Observers have even reported seeing fish sway positively to the music.

The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary was officially designated in 1990 to protect the region's marine ecosystem, often referred to as the "lifeblood of the Florida Keys." The sanctuary extends all the way down to Dry Tortugas National Park, the least-visited national park in the U.S., known for its pristine coral reefs. The Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, based on Summerland Key, plays a major role in research and conservation. It maintains a coral nursery in Key Largo, where coral fragments are studied and restored. Because the Underwater Music Festival emphasizes marine education and coral conservation, Mote offers free tours and presentations throughout the festival weekend.

To "immerse yourself" in the Underwater Music Festival, you can book a spot on a boat run by a Lower Keys dive operator. Most dive shops in the area run boats during the festival, and the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce encourages attendees to reach out to dive shops directly to reserve a seat. You can also launch your own boat from the public boat ramps. Just don't forget your aquatic-themed costume!