The Blue Ridge Parkway's Largest Recreation Area Is A Wildlife Wonderland With Campsites And Magical Meadows

The epic East Coast road known as "America's Favorite Drive," the Blue Ridge Parkway (BRP), is a 469-mile stretch of road connecting Shenandoah National Park in Virginia to Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina. The road takes you above the treeline with pull-offs to take in the views and access to some of the most gorgeous places in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Located near mile marker 240 on the parkway, Doughton Park sits about 20 miles south of the North Carolina/Virginia border. Close to BRP's halfway mark, Doughton offers a convenient and stunning location to set up camp.

The largest space to stay and play along the Blue Ridge Parkway, Doughton Park is a 7,000-acre recreation area known for its wildflower-filled meadows, wildlife like white-tailed deer, bobcats, and foxes, plus its 30 miles of hiking trails and campsites. This is your chance to live out your "Sound of Music" dreams stateside: Channel your inner Maria, twirling in wildflower meadows surrounded by the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains.