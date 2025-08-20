The Blue Ridge Parkway's Largest Recreation Area Is A Wildlife Wonderland With Campsites And Magical Meadows
The epic East Coast road known as "America's Favorite Drive," the Blue Ridge Parkway (BRP), is a 469-mile stretch of road connecting Shenandoah National Park in Virginia to Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina. The road takes you above the treeline with pull-offs to take in the views and access to some of the most gorgeous places in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Located near mile marker 240 on the parkway, Doughton Park sits about 20 miles south of the North Carolina/Virginia border. Close to BRP's halfway mark, Doughton offers a convenient and stunning location to set up camp.
The largest space to stay and play along the Blue Ridge Parkway, Doughton Park is a 7,000-acre recreation area known for its wildflower-filled meadows, wildlife like white-tailed deer, bobcats, and foxes, plus its 30 miles of hiking trails and campsites. This is your chance to live out your "Sound of Music" dreams stateside: Channel your inner Maria, twirling in wildflower meadows surrounded by the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains.
Hike through flowery mountain meadows
"What I love about Doughton Park is that it's this little-known gem on the Blue Ridge Parkway with wide open spaces where families can spread out and kids can run and play," David Huff told Islands, local conservationist and Founder of the George Masa Foundation, which inspires and educates youth to protect the environment. "It's full of wildflowers, wildlife, and great trails, including a stretch of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail." Avid hikers can tackle a 7.5-mile section of the iconic Mountains-to-Sea Trail known as Bluff Mountain Trail, starting at the Basin Cove Overlook and ending at the historic Brinegar Cabin. For a more family-friendly hike, try the 2-mile round-trip Fodder Stack Trail. If you're venturing out on your own, check out these safety tips for your solo hike.
Fuel up before a hike or wind down after with a bite at The Bluffs for homestyle Southern favorites like pimento cheese and their "world famous chicken and dumplin's." Or bring some sandwiches and plan a midday meal between adventures at the Doughton Park Picnic Area, where you can enjoy your lunch with a hefty helping of endless meadow and mountain views.
Getting to Doughton Park and setting up camp
With enough activities to keep you busy for days, get the most out of this area by parking it right in the middle of the action. The Doughton Park Campground has more than 100 tent and RV sites to choose from at BRP milepost 239.2. The camping season runs mid-June through October, with sites starting at $30 per night.
The closest airport to this outdoor paradise is in Asheville, North Carolina. You will need to rent a car for the three-hour drive northeast. Or hop on the Blue Ridge Parkway at its entrance next to the North Carolina Arboretum, just over 6 miles from the airport, for a longer, slower journey along this scenic byway. No matter which route you choose, consider a stop in Black Mountain, known as "America's Prettiest Small Town," with its walkable charm and waterfalls. To plan a comprehensive Blue Ridge Parkway vacation, check out the Blue Ridge Parkway Association's website as a resource for highlights, tips, and closures.