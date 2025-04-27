'America's Prettiest Small Town' Is A Blue Ridge Mountain Getaway Full Of Walkable Charm And Waterfalls
Take some small galleries run by artistic souls, Southern charm, and down-home delicious food, then throw it into a walkable getaway to the Blue Ridge Mountains and add some waterfalls for good measure. Congratulations, you've got breathtaking Black Mountain, North Carolina. The Tar Heel State overflows with locales that earn superlatives, including one of the coolest towns in America on its coast. On the other side of the state, Black Mountain regularly ranks high in "best of" lists, including being named "America's prettiest small town" by Tripadvisor. Even a tragic run-in with Mother Nature hasn't diminished its beauty.
Hurricane Helene walloped Black Mountain in September 2024. It will take years to recover, so while most of the area's businesses are back on their feet, travelers should check the status of attractions before visiting them. Despite the setback, locals have held on to the area's relaxed atmosphere, unique charm, and friendly vibes. The town of 8,500 is walkable and ideal for families — not to mention, it's easy on the eyes.
The Blue Ridge Mountains, including the one that gave Black Mountain its name, burst from the surroundings, simultaneously imposing and inviting. The visage encapsulates Black Mountain's generous offerings: a bit of nature, a bit of good living. It asks nothing of you except to take them in — like all truly pretty things.
Enjoy Black Mountain's beauty, both natural and handmade
Black Mountain is best consumed in layers, starting from the outside and working your way in. Start your visit by hiking the Lookout Trail, an eight-minute drive outside Black Mountain in nearby Montreat. It boasts a full view of the Seven Sisters range overlooking Black Mountain. The more adventurous can check out the gorgeous Catawba Falls, a 250-foot deluge about 20 minutes outside town. The area's "prettiest" title will become indisputable at either location. When on the trails, be mindful of any signage indicating sections that are still closed due to hurricane damage.
If your hiking boots start feeling a bit heavy, there's a perfect spot where locals like to unwind: the 16-acre Lake Tomahawk Park. Its scenic half-mile trail follows the lake's edges. Once you've had your fill of walking, dangle your feet off a fishing pier and cast a line while the kids hit the playground. A pool's also available for cooling off if the weather's a scorcher. But don't get too relaxed — there's an entire creative scene waiting for you, both in Black Mountain and in nearby Asheville.
Every trip to Black Mountain must include a stop by its charming downtown where locals fuel a thriving artistic scene, with galleries off Black Mountain's State Street and Cherry Street. Not a gallery type? Those who want to put on their dancing shoes are in luck: The local music venue, White Horse Black Mountain, is known for its authentic local acts with plenty of soul to boot. If Black Mountain's diminutive size has you feeling a bit cramped, there's a historic arts and crafts destination in more prominent Asheville, only 15 miles away.
The logistics of visiting Black Mountain
Asheville Regional Airport is the closest landing strip to Black Mountain — about 30 miles away — with connections to cities in the east and Midwest. Meanwhile, Charlotte Douglas International Airport is the nearest major travel hub, located 110 miles away. Regardless of where you land, you'll probably need a rental car to get around. If you want to log some serious mileage, consider adding a southeast road trip to Georgia's coast to your visit.
Black Mountain has only a few cookie-cutter hotel chains, but there are plenty of mom-and-pop-style accommodations, from lodges and motels to bed and breakfasts. Depending on your needs, expect to spend between $100 and $250 a night. Those looking for more options can find plenty in Asheville, which is just between the airport and Black Mountain.
The climate in Black Mountain covers the full range of all four seasons without getting too warm in the summer. You are best off visiting between late April and early October, but be sure to bring clothes that match the season. And don't forget to free up some memory on your phone — you'll be snapping plenty of pics in this pretty little town.