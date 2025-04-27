'America's Prettiest Small Town' Is A Blue Ridge Mountain Getaway Full Of Walkable Charm And Waterfalls

Take some small galleries run by artistic souls, Southern charm, and down-home delicious food, then throw it into a walkable getaway to the Blue Ridge Mountains and add some waterfalls for good measure. Congratulations, you've got breathtaking Black Mountain, North Carolina. The Tar Heel State overflows with locales that earn superlatives, including one of the coolest towns in America on its coast. On the other side of the state, Black Mountain regularly ranks high in "best of" lists, including being named "America's prettiest small town" by Tripadvisor. Even a tragic run-in with Mother Nature hasn't diminished its beauty.

Hurricane Helene walloped Black Mountain in September 2024. It will take years to recover, so while most of the area's businesses are back on their feet, travelers should check the status of attractions before visiting them. Despite the setback, locals have held on to the area's relaxed atmosphere, unique charm, and friendly vibes. The town of 8,500 is walkable and ideal for families — not to mention, it's easy on the eyes.

The Blue Ridge Mountains, including the one that gave Black Mountain its name, burst from the surroundings, simultaneously imposing and inviting. The visage encapsulates Black Mountain's generous offerings: a bit of nature, a bit of good living. It asks nothing of you except to take them in — like all truly pretty things.