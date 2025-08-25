Vermont's Car-Free Island State Park Is The Best Lake Champlain Getaway With Recreation, Trails, And Camping

Once you land on Burton Island, it's time to decide if you prefer to go by land or by sea. Rack up those steps on your smart watch by hitting one of the island's hiking trails. There are both loop and out-and-back options ranging in length from 0.5 to 1 miles. Or you can combine the trails to extend your workout. Hikers applaud the beauty and condition of the trails, but you may encounter some unwelcome pests. One visitor on AllTrails notes that the Nature Center and West trails were filled with insects, saying, "The Southern Tip trail has fewer bugs and leads to a lovely panoramic view of the lake." Another way to zoom through the buggy parts is to rent a bike on the island. Both adult and kid bikes are available on a first-come, first-served basis and cost $25 for the day or $15 for a half-day.

If the glistening waters of Lake Champlain are calling your name, take a swim at the park's beach area or paddle along the coastline in a rented kayak, canoe, or paddleboard. However, there are two potential dangers you should be aware of before getting your feet wet. The Vermont Department of Health tracks the blue-green algae that grows in the lake and determines if the waters are unsafe for swimming due to the bacteria released from these blooms. Check the state's website for a chart that displays the current status of Burton Island's waters. The second danger is less real and more folklore. Since the 18th century, there have been reports of the legendary Lake Champlain Monster, affectionately known as "Champ." The mysterious and mythical sea serpent is still a local legend that has visitors scanning the lake for a glimpse of "America's Loch Ness Monster."