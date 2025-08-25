Vermont's Car-Free Island State Park Is The Best Lake Champlain Getaway With Recreation, Trails, And Camping
Sure, road trips can be fun, but what if you could escape the highways and traffic for a car-free vacation? That's part of the appeal of Vermont's Burton Island State Park, located smack in the middle of Lake Champlain, the East Coast's most incredible lake getaway. The 253-acre park is only accessible by boat, giving visitors a chance to explore its unspoiled shorelines and shaded hiking trails by means other than a four-wheeled vehicle. You can make a day of it or choose to stay overnight on the island. The park has plenty of options for setting up camp and taking full advantage of the island's natural playground.
Since you can't drive your car to Burton Island, you'll need to get a boat. Those who prefer to captain their own vessel can launch from Kill Kare State Park right across the channel and then dock at the island's 100-slip marina. If you'd rather leave the boat driving to someone else, simply buy an $8.00 ticket and hop on the Island Runner Ferry at Kill Kare for a 10-minute ride across the water. Although the ferry usually runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day, check the park's website before you go; as of this writing, the ferry is no longer operating for the season due to mechanical reasons, and you'll have to book a private charter boat instead.
Adventures by land or by sea at Burton Island State Park
Once you land on Burton Island, it's time to decide if you prefer to go by land or by sea. Rack up those steps on your smart watch by hitting one of the island's hiking trails. There are both loop and out-and-back options ranging in length from 0.5 to 1 miles. Or you can combine the trails to extend your workout. Hikers applaud the beauty and condition of the trails, but you may encounter some unwelcome pests. One visitor on AllTrails notes that the Nature Center and West trails were filled with insects, saying, "The Southern Tip trail has fewer bugs and leads to a lovely panoramic view of the lake." Another way to zoom through the buggy parts is to rent a bike on the island. Both adult and kid bikes are available on a first-come, first-served basis and cost $25 for the day or $15 for a half-day.
If the glistening waters of Lake Champlain are calling your name, take a swim at the park's beach area or paddle along the coastline in a rented kayak, canoe, or paddleboard. However, there are two potential dangers you should be aware of before getting your feet wet. The Vermont Department of Health tracks the blue-green algae that grows in the lake and determines if the waters are unsafe for swimming due to the bacteria released from these blooms. Check the state's website for a chart that displays the current status of Burton Island's waters. The second danger is less real and more folklore. Since the 18th century, there have been reports of the legendary Lake Champlain Monster, affectionately known as "Champ." The mysterious and mythical sea serpent is still a local legend that has visitors scanning the lake for a glimpse of "America's Loch Ness Monster."
Pick your style of camping at Burton Island
If you'd rather stretch your park activities across multiple days, Burton Island has several lodging options to choose from. Pitch a tent on one of the 14 camping sites, or set up camp in one of the 26 lean-to structures. To keep yourself safe from those unwanted pests we mentioned, try using vodka to keep the bugs at bay. For those who would rather sleep within four walls, Burton Island has three cozy waterfront cabins, each named for an island in Lake Champlain. For $75 per night, you get a set of bunk beds, a futon, and electricity. Bath houses are a short walk away and have coin-operated showers. The park provides carts to get your gear to your cabin, or you can pay to have it delivered to your doorstep.
When planning your trip, keep in mind that Burton Island is only open from Memorial Day weekend until Labor Day. Given this limited window, you may want to take advantage of the ability to book lodging up to 11 months in advance. Most travelers who fly into the Lake Champlain area use the Burlington International Airport, located about 30 miles south of Burton Island. The charming airport ranks among USA Today's 10 Best small airports.