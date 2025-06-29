The East Coast's Most Incredible Lake Getaway Is An Adirondack Haven Full Of Recreation, Charm, And History

Stretching over 120 miles long between Vermont and New York is Lake Champlain, one of the country's premier East Coast lakes for vacation. A picturesque Adirondack haven offering recreational adventure, small-town charm, and centuries of history, this freshwater gem sits just east of the Adirondack High Peaks and west of the Green Mountains. The region's serenity and panoramic landscapes make it feel worlds away from the bustle and noise of Vermont and New York cities like Burlington, Winooski, and Plattsburgh, all of which sit about two hours away.

Still, it's surprisingly accessible, with two airports offering convenient access for out-of-towners. Plattsburgh International Airport, located roughly 10 miles from Lake Champlain, offers flights via Contour Airlines, Breeze Airways, and Allegiant Air. Burlington International Airport, located 46.3 miles away, is the better-connected option, offering daily non-stop flights to a wider range of principal U.S. cities through American, Delta, United, and other major airlines.

Whether you're coming for a summer weekend or a quiet winter retreat, Lake Champlain makes an ideal year-round escape. With lakeside forests and mountain peaks reflected in the clear water, plus can't-miss museums and historic sites just steps away, Lake Champlain invites travelers of all interests to immerse themselves in its jaw-dropping wonders. Nature lovers, outdoorsy types with a penchant for the active lifestyle, and history buffs alike will find themselves captivated by all this oasis of calm and enrichment has to offer. And if you want to take in the shores of Lake Champlain by rail, Amtrak's Adirondack train is among the most breathtaking winter train rides across America.