Plan A Chill Summer Road Trip Through These American Cities With The Best Traffic (And Dodge The Worst)

The wide open road, the wind in your hair, the perfect playlist — these are the makings of a summer road trip. Yet no matter how well-oiled your road trip plans are, there's one thing you can't anticipate: traffic. If you were driving along the highway toward a summer destination over the Fourth of July weekend, know that you were one of the over 61 million or more Americans on the road during that period.

A study conducted by ConsumerAffairs may just save your future summer road trip from bumper-to-bumper traffic. Data on commute times, hours spent in gridlock, and accident-related incidents helped the consumer review platform pinpoint the best and worst cities for traffic across the United States. Among the 50 metropolitan areas, Rochester, New York emerged as the city that offers the path of least (traffic) resistance for chill summer road trips. And if you're eager to steer clear of reckless mistakes during your next road trip, cross out Washington D.C. from your itinerary, as results have shown that our nation's capital is the city where you're bound to encounter a traffic jam. Let's delve into the top three cities that promise roads free from traffic — and the ones that don't.