Escape Salt Lake City's Crowds With A Charming Day Trip City Through Some Of Utah's Best-Preserved Buildings

When traveling to Utah, most vacationers have majestic geography and camping on their minds. Others may be thinking of the state's historic ghost towns. Not many have plans to see memorable art. But that, as well as some of Utah's best preserved pioneer-era buildings, are precisely what they'll find in Spring City.

Fly into Salt Lake City for an urban trip that's populated with exceptional Mexican food, world-class genealogical resources and a window into Mormon (LDS) culture, all overlooking the towering Wasatch Mountains. But just over 100 miles south, tiny Spring City is a destination that will take you out of the city into a charming rural community that looks much as it did in the 1880s.

Why? When U.S. Route 89 was built in 1957, it went right past Spring City. Its location protected it from the progress that might have modernized its buildings with settlements of Baby Boomer families eager to bring their hometown into the 20th century.