One Of New York's Prettiest Regions Is A Lake Paradise Dotted With Award-Winning Wines And Culinary Charm

While not as warm or prolific as Napa or the Willamette Valley, Oregon's premier wine region, the Finger Lakes' deep waters moderate growing season temperature swings and support nearly 150 wineries on the slopes above almost all eleven lakes. The region has a cool climate that's become known for its Rieslings, but Finger Lakes wineries also produce plenty of Chardonnay, Cabernet Franc, Pinot Noir, and Gewurztraminer.

While it's not hard to find a winery wherever you are among the eleven lakes, most of the wineries are concentrated along the western slopes of Cayuga and Seneca lakes — the two longest and deepest Finger Lakes. Cayuga Lake features the country's first wine trail and a chance to stop in Ithaca, a charming college city home to a vibrant arts scene and gorgeous state parks.

The Seneca Lake Wine Trail lets you sample from 600 different varietals between 28 possible wineries along this lake lined with wineries, outdoor adventure, and endless beauty. Finger Lakes Rieslings have won many awards over the decades and the 2022 Magdalena Vineyard Riesling from Seneca Lake's Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard made Wine Enthusiast's list of the top Rieslings in the world. If you don't have a designated driver, more than a dozen transportation companies are available to chauffeur your tour. On the south end of the lake, you can stop off in Watkins Glen, a village in the heart of the region with endless beautiful views.