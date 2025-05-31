One Of New York's Prettiest Regions Is A Lake Paradise Dotted With Award-Winning Wines And Culinary Charm
When people think of the natural beauty of upstate New York, they usually picture Niagara Falls or Adirondack Park, America's largest state park outside of Alaska. But sandwiched between Rochester and Syracuse in western New York sit the Finger Lakes, a picturesque series of 11 lakes dotted with charming waterfront towns, uncrowded wineries, and farm-to-table restaurants. The region spans about 80 miles east to west and 50 miles north to south, so there's plenty to explore, including nearly 150 wineries producing hundreds of varieties of wine.
A visit to the Finger Lakes is a roughly 4.5-hour road trip from New York City, but travelers can fly either to Rochester on the western end of the lakes or to Syracuse on the eastern side. From Syracuse, Otisco Lake is about a half-hour away, and from Rochester, Conesus Lake is about a 40-minute drive. Because it's a large, rural region, the Finger Lakes are best explored by car, and it's easy to visit several lakes and their surrounding small towns in a day, though you can also pick one lake and stay there your whole trip. Lodging options abound throughout the region and range from charming small-town bed and breakfasts to hotels to lakeside resorts.
Follow the trail of grapes in the Finger Lakes
While not as warm or prolific as Napa or the Willamette Valley, Oregon's premier wine region, the Finger Lakes' deep waters moderate growing season temperature swings and support nearly 150 wineries on the slopes above almost all eleven lakes. The region has a cool climate that's become known for its Rieslings, but Finger Lakes wineries also produce plenty of Chardonnay, Cabernet Franc, Pinot Noir, and Gewurztraminer.
While it's not hard to find a winery wherever you are among the eleven lakes, most of the wineries are concentrated along the western slopes of Cayuga and Seneca lakes — the two longest and deepest Finger Lakes. Cayuga Lake features the country's first wine trail and a chance to stop in Ithaca, a charming college city home to a vibrant arts scene and gorgeous state parks.
The Seneca Lake Wine Trail lets you sample from 600 different varietals between 28 possible wineries along this lake lined with wineries, outdoor adventure, and endless beauty. Finger Lakes Rieslings have won many awards over the decades and the 2022 Magdalena Vineyard Riesling from Seneca Lake's Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard made Wine Enthusiast's list of the top Rieslings in the world. If you don't have a designated driver, more than a dozen transportation companies are available to chauffeur your tour. On the south end of the lake, you can stop off in Watkins Glen, a village in the heart of the region with endless beautiful views.
Explore the farm-to-table food scene in the Finger Lakes
Wine grapes aren't the only produce in the region. Farms dot the landscape around the lakes, and it's also rich in orchards. New York is one of the top three apple-producing states, along with Michigan and Washington. There are also several maple syrup-producing sugarhouses, lavender farms, and dairies, all of which support a robust farm-to-table food scene across the region.
Historic Route 20 is America's longest road and runs coast-to-coast past unique sights, including the northern ends of the Finger Lakes. Take Route 20 to Geneva, a hidden artsy college town in the center of the region on the shores of Seneca Lake that has several farm-to-table restaurants including Diciannove Dieci (1910) which serves lake views and fresh local meats and produce garnished with herbs grown on-site. At FLX Table, enjoy three- to five-course dinner at their single, 12-person table featuring seasonal, local ingredients.
Near Otisco Lake, the easternmost of the Finger Lakes near Syracuse, visit Beak & Skiff Orchards, a family-run apple orchard with a sprawling campus that includes a cafe and bakery with apple pies, apple cider donuts, and apple cookies. The orchard's 1911 Distillery serves hard ciders, spirits, and wines also made from their apples and hosts a summer concert series with nationally touring acts such as the Avett Brothers.