Wisconsin's 'Crossroads Of The North' Blends Vintage Railroads, River Paddling, And Top-Tier Fishing

Step back in time to explore railway history in downtown Spooner. Parts of the original railway yard create an open-air museum within Spooner Railroad Park, where you can see a historic roundhouse once used to service trains, as well as a railway turntable. Another must-see on property is the Railroad Memories Museum at the old 1902 railroad depot. Browse exhibits and memorabilia spotlighting the heyday of the Chicago and Northwestern railway network's operations in Spooner. The volunteer staffer who guides you through 13 dedicated rooms may, in fact, be a retired railroader themselves.

The museum's timeline takes visitors from 1856, when Wisconsin was originally granted land for the railroad, through 1999, when 19 more miles of rail were purchased to build between Spooner to Hayward Junction. Historic documents and photos are elements of the comprehensive exhibition which also includes a large-scale model train running on track and an antique snowplow once used to clean the area's rail lines. Even the old train timetables and other memorabilia are on display. And, you'll enjoy an attraction that boasts all the bells and whistles, literally.

Why not hop aboard the Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad and see for yourself what riding a passenger train through the Northwest region is all about? If the train ride boasts diverse, breathtaking scenery, it's bound to be enjoyable. And not only do all the featured rides encompass picturesque vistas, each onboard experience is one for the record books.Whether you decide to sample wine and cheese onboard the Sky Parlour railcar, enjoy a romantic dinner through the illuminated countryside, or journey overnight on the Bed & Breakfast train, there are railcars with different itineraries (depending on the season) that can be suitable for either couples and families.