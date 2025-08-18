Wisconsin's 'Crossroads Of The North' Blends Vintage Railroads, River Paddling, And Top-Tier Fishing
Northwest Wisconsin is home to 12 scenic counties dotted with forest, sparkling lakes and rivers, and miles of trails. At the heart of this rugged, natural landscape in Washburn County, Spooner is a small Midwest city and a family friendly vacation spot well worth exploring. Referred to as the Crossroads of the North, a moniker that stems from State Highway 70 intersecting with Highways 53 and 63 in this area, Spooner has a population of approximately 2,700 residents and still maintains that small-town feel. Melding its rich railroad history and suburban charm with a friendly atmosphere and a host of outdoor recreation, Spooner offers something for everyone. Originally a late 19th-century railway station called the Chicago Junction, this charming locale takes its name from John Coit Spooner, a railroad attorney who later became a Wisconsin senator and whose family lineage traces back to the Puritans.
Originally established as a town in 1883 and officially established as a city in April 1910, Spooner was once busy with locomotives passing along its tracks. At the height of its era as a transportation hub, Spooner saw 18 passenger trains a day. Today, themed scenic train rides through the northern woods of Wisconsin are popular with tourists, and Spooner's railway attraction is also a draw for visitors from all over the country. Besides discovering vintage railroads, you can take advantage of easy access to Wisconsin's most incredible lakes and rivers for the perfect Midwest outdoor adventures. Just take your pick of watercraft and explore the area's placid waters or brave the river rapids. Anglers can reel in a catch with great fishing on myriad lakes, including Spooner Lake and Shell Lake, and along the Namekagon River.
Get on the right track in Spooner
Step back in time to explore railway history in downtown Spooner. Parts of the original railway yard create an open-air museum within Spooner Railroad Park, where you can see a historic roundhouse once used to service trains, as well as a railway turntable. Another must-see on property is the Railroad Memories Museum at the old 1902 railroad depot. Browse exhibits and memorabilia spotlighting the heyday of the Chicago and Northwestern railway network's operations in Spooner. The volunteer staffer who guides you through 13 dedicated rooms may, in fact, be a retired railroader themselves.
The museum's timeline takes visitors from 1856, when Wisconsin was originally granted land for the railroad, through 1999, when 19 more miles of rail were purchased to build between Spooner to Hayward Junction. Historic documents and photos are elements of the comprehensive exhibition which also includes a large-scale model train running on track and an antique snowplow once used to clean the area's rail lines. Even the old train timetables and other memorabilia are on display. And, you'll enjoy an attraction that boasts all the bells and whistles, literally.
Why not hop aboard the Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad and see for yourself what riding a passenger train through the Northwest region is all about? If the train ride boasts diverse, breathtaking scenery, it's bound to be enjoyable. And not only do all the featured rides encompass picturesque vistas, each onboard experience is one for the record books.Whether you decide to sample wine and cheese onboard the Sky Parlour railcar, enjoy a romantic dinner through the illuminated countryside, or journey overnight on the Bed & Breakfast train, there are railcars with different itineraries (depending on the season) that can be suitable for either couples and families.
Relish the outdoors on sparkling waterways around Spooner
There's plenty of fun ways to get out on the water and explore Spooner's unspoiled wilderness surroundings. Grab your paddle and go kayaking or canoeing on the Namekagon River. Stand-up paddle boarders will find the river's gentle currents easily navigable, but it also has several Class I and II rapids for rafting adventures. Nearly 1,000 lakes cover over 800 miles of lakeshore in Washburn County alone, some within a reasonable driving distance of Spooner, including the 1,132-acre, eponymous Spooner Lake, so you'll have easy access to enjoy your choice of paddle watersports. Gear rentals are available in Spooner and in nearby Trego.
Freshwater fishing is a prized sport around Spooner, and the many lakes teem with species such as walleye, largemouth bass, panfish, and Northern pike,and could be the Midwest's most majestic collection of lakes. Arrange an excursion with a local outfitter to get outside and cast your line.
River fishing is just as prolific. A myriad of streams and creeks feed into the 101-mile-long Namekagon River, and with about 45 miles of the waterway winding through Washburn County, anglers will find fertile fishing grounds to test their skills. Fly fishing enthusiasts can pull up their waders and cast into the well-stocked river for brook and brown trout, though they should note that the river is catch and release only for part of the year, depending on the season. If the fish aren't biting, hire a local guide to help you land a catch. The historic Namekagon is a protected major tributary and part of Saint Croix National Scenic Riverway. One of the original eight rivers protected under the 1968 Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, the Saint Croix corridor provides anglers with a lush, forested backdrop for wildlife spotting. Spooner is located about 78 miles from Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, and 124 miles from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP), about a two hour and 15 minutes' drive away.