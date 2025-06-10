Wisconsin's Most Incredible Lakes And Rivers For The Perfect Midwest Summer Vacation, According To Reddit

While there are lots of large bodies of water that partially touch Wisconsin, Lake Winnebago is the biggest one located completely within the boundaries of the state. It is over 131,000 acres in size, and there are quite a lot of entertaining things to do here during the summer. First and foremost, it is celebrated as one of the best fishing destinations in the whole country. One person described Lake Winnebago plainly in r/Fishing by saying, "There's good shore and boat access. Plenty of fish in the system to go chase."

Experienced fishers plan entire vacations to Wisconsin just so they can cast their line out on Lake Winnebago. Many folks believe that Winnebago is actually the best place to catch walleye in the United States, and there is plenty of bass swimming around. The lake system it belongs to also has the most massive population of sturgeon that exists in a lake that can naturally maintain its ecosystem without human intervention. Another Redditor in r/Fishing broke it down, saying, "Wisconsin affords a long standing tradition and sustainability for a sturgeon spearing season on the Winnebago system. There are over 50,000 sturgeon thriving in this habitat and the population continues to grow," but they also mentioned how there are strict rules and quotas in place to protect the species.

If you're not a passionate angler, there are still plenty of activities for you on Lake Winnebago. Thanks to its location, it has the ideal conditions for windsurfing and sailing. Plus, there's a big distillery and winery scene around the lake, so you can unwind after a full day in the sunshine.