Wisconsin's Most Incredible Lakes And Rivers For The Perfect Midwest Summer Vacation, According To Reddit
The Midwest harbors some of the best little-known summer vacation destinations, but no state is more underrated than Wisconsin. It's true that the Badger State is often more celebrated for its dairy arts rather than being one of the best beach destinations in America, but while Wisconsin is landlocked with no oceans anywhere nearby, it still has incredible bodies of water that provide an idyllic setting to melt away in the sunshine. There are actually 15,000 lakes of varying sizes and approximately 84,000 miles worth of rivers throughout the state.
On many of these waterways, visitors can participate in exciting water sports, rent a boat, and spend the whole day outdoors, enjoying unforgettable experiences. With that in mind, it's understandable why Wisconsin is one of the best destinations for a Midwestern summer vacation. Since there are literally thousands of options, the Islands team took to Reddit to suss out trustworthy advice from real former visitors. Using their opinions and suggestions, we refined this list of the top rivers and lakes to visit in Wisconsin during the summertime.
Lake Geneva
Lake Geneva was formed around 10,000 years ago when surrounding glaciers melted and pooled into a ravine. That eventually created the 5,400-acre Wisconsin lake that adventure lovers get to enjoy in the 21st century. These days, there is so much to do on the lake and around the area that you can easily spend a full week here. It's one of the best destinations for a family vacation in the whole state.
One individual in r/wisconsin had a ton of excellent recommendations for things to do around Lake Geneva, writing, "Big Foot Beach (state park) or the Grand Geneva are great if you are feeling adventurous. There is an awesome shore path to explore as well. Zip lining, kayak rentals, boat rentals, paddle boarding, biking, etc. There is a gas station north of 50 that rents out little two-seat three-wheel cars that you can drive around the lake. There are not a lot of places in the area that you will go wrong with." With so many diverse activities, anyone from young solo travelers to families with kids can have a blast around the area during the summer. The same commenter in the Reddit thread was also very fond of the culinary scene near Lake Geneva, noting that The Baker House provided a one-of-a-kind dining experience and Kilwins Ice Cream was heaven for anyone who has a weakness for chocolate.
Wisconsin River
As the state's longest river, it should come as no surprise that the Wisconsin River is one of the most epic places to float along the water in America's Dairyland. There are quite a few ways you can do that, but the big one is canoeing. If you've ever wanted to embark on an adventure by canoe, the Wisconsin River is the ultimate destination to visit in the summer. This river is 430 miles long, and there is plenty of terrain to discover.
One Reedit user on r/camping broke it down, saying, "All we did was rent canoes from Wisconsin Canoe Company. You can do 25,18 or 10 mile trips. They have a shuttle from the end of the trek so you can park your car and they drop you at the launch site. No permits, you just had to camp on the islands and not the shoreline, a lot of it is private land." It costs around $120 to rent one of their canoes overnight or $60 for the day. You can browse all the available dates for overnight and day trips on the Wisconsin Canoe Company website. Along the journey, there are lots of excellent fishing spots where you can catch walleye, white bass, and catfish.
Lake Michigan
Nope, this didn't end up on the wrong list. Technically, Lake Michigan is one of the premier summer destinations in the state of Wisconsin. Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin all border the gigantic lake. While the Michigan and Illinois shores of this 307-mile-long lake are crawling with visitors when the weather gets warm, that isn't necessarily the case for the Wisconsin section. An individual in r/SameGrassButGreener explained, "It is also more touristy compared to the Wisconsin side. Grand Haven, Saugatuck, and the other lakefront towns are usually slammed with visitors from Chicago during the summertime."
This means that you can actually get all the beauty and many of the staple activities of Lake Michigan without nearly as many crowds when you visit from Wisconsin's shores. There are tons of swimmable beaches to appreciate the famous lake, including Racine North Beach, Bradford Beach, and Sister Bay Beach. Plus, the Wisconsin side has Cave Point County Park, which is one of the prettiest hidden places on Lake Michigan's Coast.
Mississippi River
From Wisconsin, you have easy access to the Mississippi River and all the fun adventures it holds. Known as "America's River," the Mississippi is actually the second longest river in the entire United States and touches 10 states in total. One of the best ways to appreciate the waterway is by hopping aboard a river cruise.
This Saturday Night Dinner Cruise leaves from La Crosse, Wisconsin, to chug along the Upper Mississippi River. It serves a delectable multi-course meal along the journey and even offers a bar on the vessel. There are also numerous points of interest along Wisconsin's stretch of the Mississippi River, such as the Great River Road Visitor and Learning Center, the Fort Crawford Museum, and Potosi Brewing Company.
Anyone who likes to catch their own dinner out on the water will also love it here. The Mississippi River is a fishing mecca with over 119 species of fish swimming around its currents, like smallmouth bass, walleye, and channel catfish. While it's definitely possible to swim in sections of the river, locals caution visitors to take safety precautions. One person in r/wisconsin wrote, "I grew up swimming in the river near there, often going to Harper's when tubing, kneeboarding, etc. I would recommend using life jacket, and if you are swimming without one, don't fight the current. It's strong enough in the main channel to make you easily tired."
Lake Winnebago
While there are lots of large bodies of water that partially touch Wisconsin, Lake Winnebago is the biggest one located completely within the boundaries of the state. It is over 131,000 acres in size, and there are quite a lot of entertaining things to do here during the summer. First and foremost, it is celebrated as one of the best fishing destinations in the whole country. One person described Lake Winnebago plainly in r/Fishing by saying, "There's good shore and boat access. Plenty of fish in the system to go chase."
Experienced fishers plan entire vacations to Wisconsin just so they can cast their line out on Lake Winnebago. Many folks believe that Winnebago is actually the best place to catch walleye in the United States, and there is plenty of bass swimming around. The lake system it belongs to also has the most massive population of sturgeon that exists in a lake that can naturally maintain its ecosystem without human intervention. Another Redditor in r/Fishing broke it down, saying, "Wisconsin affords a long standing tradition and sustainability for a sturgeon spearing season on the Winnebago system. There are over 50,000 sturgeon thriving in this habitat and the population continues to grow," but they also mentioned how there are strict rules and quotas in place to protect the species.
If you're not a passionate angler, there are still plenty of activities for you on Lake Winnebago. Thanks to its location, it has the ideal conditions for windsurfing and sailing. Plus, there's a big distillery and winery scene around the lake, so you can unwind after a full day in the sunshine.
Flambeau River
Trade the busy beaches for a tranquil camping spot next to the Flambeau River. This rural river is actually located within the Flambeau River State Park and is one of the lesser-visited Wisconsin summer destinations, as it's quite woodsy. For that reason, it's a favorite location to set up camp for visitors who like their own space. As one person shared in r/wisconsin, "Loved canoe camping on the flambeau! Every campsite we stayed at was fantastic."
You're really out in nature and will likely have more room to yourself than you would at one of the more popular water bodies. Even though it feels far removed, there is still an abundance of activities since it's in the state park. There are tons of hiking trails, bike paths, and ATV tracks that weave through the forest. Visitors are welcome to take a dip in calmer sections of the Flambeau River or go fishing to really make the camping experience feel authentic.
Even though there are a lot of things to do near the river, it's important to keep in mind that this spot is a bit more remote. You'll need to make sure you pack everything you could possibly need for a camping retreat. Otherwise, you could end up in a scary situation without quick access to supplies or assistance.
Lake Mendota
Did you ever think it was possible to look up into the night sky and see the northern lights from Wisconsin? As unlikely as it seems, Wisconsin's Lake Mendota is one of the best Midwest destinations for seeing the northern lights. One individual who has witnessed the awe-inspiring natural phenomenon detailed in r/madisonwi: "I got there at 10:40 p.m. It was there but faint. At 11:15 or so the whole sky lit up with wisps of light. Amazing. By 11:45 it was still there but more faint."
Besides the fact that you could observe something as spectacular as the aurora borealis, there are lots of other things to do on Lake Mendota, too. It is the largest lake in the state's capital city of Madison, and it completely livens up in the summer. During the day, you can take a boat out on the water, go paddle boarding, or even scuba diving in certain sections. Then, in the evenings, it's very easy to find live music around Memorial Union Terrace, right on the lake.
Chippewa River
When you make the Chippewa River the site of your summer vacation, you're signing up for an adventure in one way or another. The first option is hitting the currents in a kayak or canoe. The 40 miles of river is a lovely setting to drift your way through Wisconsin's nature, but keep in mind that this will definitely be a workout even for experienced paddlers. Even though the water isn't too rough, the wind can create a lot of resistance.
One traveler explained it in r/canoeing, saying, "The Chippewa downstream is a big river and is essentially flat water paddling for major portions. I remember feeling like I was going backwards into the wind one day around Eau Claire." Even if you wouldn't call yourself a professional kayaker, it's still possible to enjoy the Chippewa River in a more laid-back way. Visitors can go tubing and peacefully wade down the currents without all the strenuous rowing. It's possible to rent out a high-end tube complete with a comfortable backrest and cup holder from Loopy's Grill & Saloon for $16 a piece.
Devil's Lake
Despite its deceiving name, you don't have to worry about Devil's Lake being one of America's most dangerous lakes for swimming. If anything, it is quite the opposite, and this is actually one of the nicest beachfronts in all of Wisconsin. It's located inside a state park of the same name, so there is a wealth of activities around the perimeter of this lake in the warmer months of the year. There are approximately 29 miles of different hiking trails that range from light walks less than a mile long to endurance tests like the 11 miles of the Ice Age Trail. Devil's Lake State Park also has a mountain biking course and spots for rock climbing.
For a more relaxing vacation, do some grilling at the two expansive beaches on the shores of Devil's Lake or get into the water for a leisurely swim. Visitors can even reserve one of their 423 campsites and spend a few nights right near the lake. Their facilities get some high praise from Redditors as well, with one person in r/hiking sharing, "Devil's Lake is one of our favorite camping spots."
While this Wisconsin lake can be an amazing place to be in the pleasant weather of summer, former visitors say that it can get incredibly busy on the weekends. A local in r/wisconsin noted, "It's beautiful with some great hiking. It's busy most summer and fall days. It's insanely busy weekends and holidays. A unique place for this part of the country but don't expect solitude or quiet." One way to avoid the crowds a bit is to plan your visit for a weekday instead.
St. Croix River
Individuals in the subreddit r/canoecamping affectionately share their adoration for the St. Croix River, calling it beautiful and saying how much they love the waterway for fishing. You can nab largemouth bass, catfish, northern pike, and a whole bunch of other types of fish in these waters. While it's true that this 164-mile river that runs through northwestern Wisconsin provides a heavenly environment for casting a line, there is much more to the area than just fishing.
There is a wide assortment of water sports available, from paddle boating and kayaking to just tubing down the river. The area has a diverse bird population, with over 320 different species living around the St. Croix River, so this is one of the best destinations for dedicated bird watchers in Wisconsin. When you're all natured out, you can head over to one of the adorable nearby towns. Osceola is nestled right on the river, and the quaint village of St. Croix Falls next to the water has lots of yummy places to eat, like Sir Smoke A Lot's BBQ Pit Stop.
Wazee Lake
Most people think that they can only go scuba diving in coastal destinations, but dipping under the waters is one of the most popular things to do at Wazee Lake in Wisconsin. This is the state's deepest lake at 355 feet deep, and the water is very clear during the summer. This provides ideal conditions for exploring underwater, and it can be an excellent place for practicing your skills while you're still learning how to scuba dive like a professional.
There is actually a lot to see beneath the surface of Wazee Lake, as it was once the site of an old iron mining operation, and there are still fragments left behind. A former diver divulged in r/thalassophobia, "I've dove in this lake! Deepest I got was 90ft down and where I was could see probably another 30ft or so down before it turned to dark purple nothing for a few hundred more feet, creepy but awesome. Its an old quarry and they put lots of random things including a boat in one of the main diving areas it's really one of the cooler dive spots in Wisconsin."
Even if the idea of diving under the lake to explore an abandoned attraction sounds too spooky for you, there is still plenty of stuff to do around Wazee Lake. The family-friendly Wazee Beach has pristine, shallow water for swimming, and the whole shoreline is kept very clean. Fishers are welcome to test their luck in the waters, and the lake is encircled by 9 miles of hiking trails with picturesque views. There are even a dozen campsites with fresh water and no-flush toilets available.
Methodology
This list was determined through a two-step vetting process that involved leaning on insight from Reddit threads. First, the Islands team browsed this list of lakes in Wisconsin by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and this collection of rivers in Wisconsin from American Whitewater. This enabled us to discover a rich variety of lakes and rivers across the entire state.
From there, we began looking into the opinions of travelers and Wisconsin locals to determine which of these water bodies are worthy of a summer vacation. To ensure that we were collecting the most up-to-date and authentic information, we sourced candid opinions from previous visitors on Reddit threads that were primarily less than two years old. To finalize our list of the best Wisconsin rivers and lakes for a Midwest getaway, we conducted further research to flesh out further details about each destination that might be valuable to readers, such as nearby restaurants, the availability of campsites, and gear rental locations.