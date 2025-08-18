Washington's Sweet Storybook Community Has Old-School Coastal Charm And Sumptuous Seafood
Sometimes all you need to make life feel a little less heavy is a restorative retreat to the Washington coast. If that sounds like you, there's a destination that will both enchant and intrigue: Oysterville on Willapa Bay. Oysterville exudes sweet storybook beauty, with lush streets dotted by picturesque homes, including cottages and farmhouses, some dating back to the 1800s. What's more, this little-known old-school town — located not far from Long Beach, a hidden Washington gem that holds a remarkable record – is home to sumptuous seafood courtesy of Oysterville Sea Farms. As you may have guessed, oysters play a significant role in this community's past and present.
In fact, according to, Washington's Evergreen Coast, 25% of the country's oysters originate from Willapa Bay. Oysterville, established in 1854, flourished for a couple of decades in the 19th century thanks to this mollusk heritage. Now you can indulge in these protein-packed delights at Oysterville Sea Farms, the town's only eatery. Oysters are available raw or steamed and can be enjoyed on a patio overlooking Willapa Bay. Not a fan of oysters? No problem; there are plenty of other items on their menu that will make your tastebuds sing, such as clam chowder and a salmon spread you can pair with crackers. Both are highly recommended by reviewers on Google.
One individual went as far as to claim that it was the, "best chowder I've had along the PNW coastline!," echoed by several others . Oysterville Sea Farms' hours vary depending on the season. The establishment is also dog-friendly.
Step inside the Oysterville Church in Oysterville, Washington
Curious what Oysterville Sea Farms' oysters taste like? A Google review praised them for their "good balance of brininess, creaminess and overall flavor." Revered for their freshness, the farm offers a behind-the-scenes at oyster farming with a 90-minute guided tour, typically held on the weekends. During the excursion, visitors will be led to the site's oyster beds and learn how to properly shuck these mollusks, among other activities. If you're interested, you can make a reservation online.
In addition to visting Oysterville Sea Farms, you may also want to include the Oysterville Church in your travel plans. Constructed in 1892, this structure, as well as the 1940s' era cannery that houses Oysterville Sea Farms, are part of Oysterville's historic district. It's situated on Territory Road and has been repurposed to serve as a welcome center of sorts. Step on in and take a look at the architectural marvel (yes, it's open). Then, set off to enjoy the village's quaint historic district along Territory Road and nearby lanes. Although you can't enter these abodes (they are private property), you can nonetheless expect an outing brimming with flora, fauna, and character. Take, for instance, The Captain Munson House (aka the Old Pacific Courthouse) from 1863. The manicured lawn of the oldest home in Oysterville is breathtaking, to say the least.
The church is open year-round and offers a walking tour pamphlet and a public outhouse. The guide provides insight about the homes and other sites that you'll encounter in town that are remnants of Oysterville's prime. In other words, it has everything you need to enhance your visit. Parking is available at the Oysterville Schoolhouse. Built in 1907, it's only a few feet away from the Oysterville Church.
Consider staying in nearby Ocean Park, Washington
Oysterville has cool weather year-round, even in summer. During Washington's peak season, the temperature stay below 70s. As you'll be spending much of your time outdoors, make sure to dress appropriately. If you do happen to be in town in the summer, know that the Oysterville Church presents musical performances, referred to as Vespers, annually on Sundays from June to August. Take into account that there are no hotels in Oysterville and, at the time of this writing, there is only one listing in town on Airbnb, The Oysterville Guesthouse. A five-night stay at this three-bedroom property can cost well over $1,000. As such, Oysterville is better suited as a Long Beach Peninsula day trip. However, there are more lodging options in nearby Ocean Park, located less than a 10-minute drive from Oysterville.
This includes Shakti Cove Cottages, where you can stay in themed accommodations like the Hollywood Cottage, featuring a retro aesthetic. Rates at Shakti Cove Cottages start at under $200 a night. Dwellings vary in size, but each is outfitted with a kitchen. Aside from Oysterville Sea Farms, you'll find little else in Oysterville — not even a grocery store. That said, Ocean Park has a number of restaurants and other businesses in town, making it an ideal base for your Oysterville adventure.
As for what else there is to do in the area, you don't want to miss Leadbetter Point State Park for waterfront views and forest trails. Conveniently, it's also in Ocean Park, a few miles away from Oysterville. Although farther away, Cape Disappointment State Park is one of the best destinations to explore the Pacific Northwest coast. Likewise, Astoria, Oregon's oldest city often called "Little San Francisco" is under an hour away from both Oysterville and Ocean Park.