Washington's Sweet Storybook Community Has Old-School Coastal Charm And Sumptuous Seafood

Sometimes all you need to make life feel a little less heavy is a restorative retreat to the Washington coast. If that sounds like you, there's a destination that will both enchant and intrigue: Oysterville on Willapa Bay. Oysterville exudes sweet storybook beauty, with lush streets dotted by picturesque homes, including cottages and farmhouses, some dating back to the 1800s. What's more, this little-known old-school town — located not far from Long Beach, a hidden Washington gem that holds a remarkable record – is home to sumptuous seafood courtesy of Oysterville Sea Farms. As you may have guessed, oysters play a significant role in this community's past and present.

In fact, according to, Washington's Evergreen Coast, 25% of the country's oysters originate from Willapa Bay. Oysterville, established in 1854, flourished for a couple of decades in the 19th century thanks to this mollusk heritage. Now you can indulge in these protein-packed delights at Oysterville Sea Farms, the town's only eatery. Oysters are available raw or steamed and can be enjoyed on a patio overlooking Willapa Bay. Not a fan of oysters? No problem; there are plenty of other items on their menu that will make your tastebuds sing, such as clam chowder and a salmon spread you can pair with crackers. Both are highly recommended by reviewers on Google.

One individual went as far as to claim that it was the, "best chowder I've had along the PNW coastline!," echoed by several others . Oysterville Sea Farms' hours vary depending on the season. The establishment is also dog-friendly.