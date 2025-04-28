One Of The Best Destinations To Explore The Pacific Northwest Coast Is A Historic Washington State Park

Many travelers dream of a trip to the Pacific Northwest, spanning 24.7 million acres and encompassing Oregon and Washington, and parts of Idaho, Alaska, and British Columbia. With scenic beauty, natural wonders, geologic activity and beaches, there's so much to discover across the region. Just across the Columbia River from Oregon's oldest city and underrated coastal beauty, Astoria, is one of Washington's best destinations that surely won't leave you disappointed, despite its name. Cape Disappointment State Park (CDSP), an 1,882 acre historic state park, located on Washington's 27 mile Long Beach Peninsula, near Ilwaco, offering breathtaking scenery, a lighthouse, boat launch, and miles of hiking trails.

Cape Disappointment State Park was given its name by British Captain John Meares in 1788, who mistakenly thought the Columbia River was a bay, and was "disappointed" he could not locate the river's entrance. Explorers Lewis and Clark also journeyed to Cape Disappointment in 1805 before concluding their cross country journey in nearby Seaside, Oregon Coast's favorite vacation destination. The former Chinook tribal land also served as a military outpost during World War I and World War II before officially becoming a state park in the 1950s.

The historic Cape Disappointment Lighthouse began operating in 1856 to aid ship passage through the area, followed by the additions of a life saving station and weather station. It's still an active lighthouse manned by the U.S. Coast Guard, so you can't go inside, but you'll be able to view it from walking a paved path, or spy it from the viewing deck of the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, which is a great place to start your visit.