One Of The Best Destinations To Explore The Pacific Northwest Coast Is A Historic Washington State Park
Many travelers dream of a trip to the Pacific Northwest, spanning 24.7 million acres and encompassing Oregon and Washington, and parts of Idaho, Alaska, and British Columbia. With scenic beauty, natural wonders, geologic activity and beaches, there's so much to discover across the region. Just across the Columbia River from Oregon's oldest city and underrated coastal beauty, Astoria, is one of Washington's best destinations that surely won't leave you disappointed, despite its name. Cape Disappointment State Park (CDSP), an 1,882 acre historic state park, located on Washington's 27 mile Long Beach Peninsula, near Ilwaco, offering breathtaking scenery, a lighthouse, boat launch, and miles of hiking trails.
Cape Disappointment State Park was given its name by British Captain John Meares in 1788, who mistakenly thought the Columbia River was a bay, and was "disappointed" he could not locate the river's entrance. Explorers Lewis and Clark also journeyed to Cape Disappointment in 1805 before concluding their cross country journey in nearby Seaside, Oregon Coast's favorite vacation destination. The former Chinook tribal land also served as a military outpost during World War I and World War II before officially becoming a state park in the 1950s.
The historic Cape Disappointment Lighthouse began operating in 1856 to aid ship passage through the area, followed by the additions of a life saving station and weather station. It's still an active lighthouse manned by the U.S. Coast Guard, so you can't go inside, but you'll be able to view it from walking a paved path, or spy it from the viewing deck of the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, which is a great place to start your visit.
Things to see and explore in Cape Disappointment State Park
Once you've arrived at the Interpretive Center, you can learn the history of the park, view interactive exhibits, watch films about the park, and look for whale spouts. The Center is open varying hours, depending on the season, so you'll want to check the status online or by calling ahead. From here, you can embark on the half mile Bell's Overlook Trail to a viewing platform for stellar ocean views, accessible for anyone, and a close up of the North Head Lighthouse. Built in 1898, the 65 foot historic lighthouse is a must visit stop and great photo opportunity, and you can tour the inside from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from May to September. The Cape Disappointment Trail is a bit more challenging and provides hikers with an up close view of coastal forests, former military bunkers, and marshes. Generally a 2.4 mile round trip, the length varies depending on its starting point. One option is from the Lewis and Clark Monument trailhead, while the other is starting from the North Head lighthouse parking area.
You'll also want to stroll or swim at the "other" Waikiki Beach, just below the Interpretative Center, the only one safe for swimming along the peninsula, but caution is still advised due to high surf and chilly waters. The beach was named after a Hawaiian sailor's body was discovered on its shore after a shipwreck on the Columbia River in 1811, which is known as the "Graveyard of the Pacific" and a treacherous tourist attraction. You can also launch watercraft from a 135 foot dock in Baker Bay, with a day use waterway permit, if you have your own, or rent from outside the park itself.
Planning your visit to Cape Disappointment State Park
You can get to CDSP on a scenic drive from Portland, Oregon, which takes about 2.5 hours. If you're headed south from Seattle, the drive takes about 4 hours. Portland International Airport is your best bet if you need to fly, and you can take the NorthWest Point bus to Astoria twice daily, or rent a car. The best access to the park is via car, but you can bicycle in from towns along the peninsula, such as Long Beach, a Washington beach hidden gem and longest beach in America. Long Beach offers plenty of accommodation, dining, and shopping choices after a full day of exploration.
For a fully immersive experience, consider camping in a tent or RV at the park's campground. The park offers 137 basic campsites, 60 RV-ready (maximum 45 feet) sites with full hookups, 18 basic sites, and five primitive sites for the most extreme adventurer. The Cape "D" Store is available on site for essentials, and open daily from May to September. Some sections are closed seasonally, so check with the park's website when planning. There are also 14 yurts, located walking distance from the beach, historic cabins, and two historic oceanfront residences for those seeking more amenities.
Summertime is without a doubt the "high season" in the Pacific Northwest, with pleasurable weather, and sites fully open for business. You should consider fall your second best choice, when an onslaught of vibrant colors come alive before the rainy winter season takes over. You'll need to pick up a Washington State Discover pass in order to visit and park, which is generally open year round 6:30 a.m. to dusk.