One Of America's Best Bike Cities Boasts A Beloved Colorado Trail With Wildlife Sightings And River Views

Bicycle enthusiasts know there's nothing quite like exploring a new place on two wheels. Not only do you get the benefit of warm sunshine and fresh air on your face, but you can cover more ground in less time and even get a workout while being a tourist. With more than 280 miles of trails, Fort Collins is a peaceful, nature-rich Colorado town and a prime destination for bikers. In fact, the city is just one of five in the country awarded Platinum Level status by the League of American Bicyclists for its bike-friendly culture.

There's one particular trail in Fort Collins that's a fan favorite — the Poudre River Trail. This 10-foot-wide paved pathway runs 21 miles along the Cache la Poudre River, connecting many of the nearby communities. "There's plenty of spots to stop along the trail to put your feet in the river if you'd like," wrote one cyclist on AllTrails.com. "It is a very enjoyable ride meandering through the trees and around a few lakes." With incredible views of the Rocky Mountains and unique riverfront bluffs, the trail also carves through natural habitats that are home to wild birds such as turkeys, eagles, and hawks.

One reason the area is ripe with wildlife is due to the area's gravel pit mining. When the gravel is collected for road construction, the pit that is left behind fills with groundwater and forms a pond. In addition to the fish and frogs that migrate to these ponds, birds and waterfowl also flock to the shrubs, cattails, and trees that grow up around the pond to build their nests and seek protection from predators.