Colorado's 'Napa Valley Of Beer' Hosts An Event-Packed 4th Of July Celebration With Food, Fireworks, And Music

In 2025, July Fourth will fall on a Friday, meaning you can plan for an epic Fort Collins weekend adventure. If you really want to take advantage of all the festivities planned for Independence Day, you should arrive at least a day before to get settled in and plan your route. The official event day itinerary is on the Fort Collins City website, and it gives you a good idea of what's going on and when. Almost all the action takes place at or around City Park, located in the northern part of the city, on Mulberry Street.

The day kicks off with the annual FireKracker 5K Run, which starts at 7:30 a.m. If you're interested in participating, you can sign up as a runner or a volunteer. Food trucks will also be stationed in the park from the beginning of the race until 9:30 p.m. This way, you can sample a variety of dishes throughout the day to keep up your energy. At 10 a.m., the Independence Day Parade begins on Mountain Avenue, which is on the northeastern side of the park.

City Park is home to a lake, pool, and family fun zone. Each of these spots will be crowded throughout the day, even if you arrive early. So, if you're traveling with little ones, make sure to plan accordingly. According to the city's website, the fun zone and pool will be open from 11:30 a.m. to around 4:00 p.m. Live music begins at 3:30 p.m., and everything shuts down for the fireworks show at 9:35 p.m.