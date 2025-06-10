Colorado's 'Napa Valley Of Beer' Hosts An Event-Packed 4th Of July Celebration With Food, Fireworks, And Music
When it comes to Colorado cities, Denver may get most of the attention nationally, but a city just north of the state capital should be on your radar. Fort Collins is known as Colorado's less-touristy city hidden in the Rockies, and it's one of the best places to get locally brewed beer. In fact, Fort Collins is considered the "Napa Valley of Beer," making it a vital destination for those who want to sample as many pints as possible. That said, if you really want to get the full Fort Collins experience, the best time to visit is during the Fourth of July.
As you might imagine, Independence Day in a city like Fort Collins is a big deal. The whole town comes out to celebrate, and you can indulge in practically everything, including delicious food, refreshing beers, live music, and, of course, fireworks. But because there's so much going on, it's best to plan your trip as much as possible. This way, you can know what to expect, where to go, and which activities are most worth your time. So, with that in mind, here's everything you need to know about how Fort Collins, Colorado, does the Fourth of July.
What to expect at Fort Collins for the 4th of July
In 2025, July Fourth will fall on a Friday, meaning you can plan for an epic Fort Collins weekend adventure. If you really want to take advantage of all the festivities planned for Independence Day, you should arrive at least a day before to get settled in and plan your route. The official event day itinerary is on the Fort Collins City website, and it gives you a good idea of what's going on and when. Almost all the action takes place at or around City Park, located in the northern part of the city, on Mulberry Street.
The day kicks off with the annual FireKracker 5K Run, which starts at 7:30 a.m. If you're interested in participating, you can sign up as a runner or a volunteer. Food trucks will also be stationed in the park from the beginning of the race until 9:30 p.m. This way, you can sample a variety of dishes throughout the day to keep up your energy. At 10 a.m., the Independence Day Parade begins on Mountain Avenue, which is on the northeastern side of the park.
City Park is home to a lake, pool, and family fun zone. Each of these spots will be crowded throughout the day, even if you arrive early. So, if you're traveling with little ones, make sure to plan accordingly. According to the city's website, the fun zone and pool will be open from 11:30 a.m. to around 4:00 p.m. Live music begins at 3:30 p.m., and everything shuts down for the fireworks show at 9:35 p.m.
Planning your Independence Day celebration in Fort Collins
Fort Collins, specifically City Park, is about an hour's drive north of Denver International Airport. Once you're in town, one of the biggest challenges for any large event like this is parking and getting around. Most of the hotels are along College Avenue, almost 2 miles away. If you want to stay as close to City Park as possible, you'll still have to walk about 30 minutes to get there. Otherwise, it's best to utilize taxis or rideshare services for added convenience. The city is also running a free trolley service from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. between City Park and Old Town on the Fourth of July. This way, you can get away from the crowds for a little while or get a ride to the park if you're staying closer to Old Town. There is also a free shuttle service to reach the area for the fireworks.
Open alcoholic containers are prohibited at the festival. Alternatively, you can take advantage of Fort Collins' beer reputation and visit one of many breweries and pubs nearby. The closest option is Stodgy Brewing, which is just a 10-minute walk north of the park. Otherwise, the next closest bar is Mo Jeaux's Bar and Grill, which is about a 15-minute walk from the south side of the lake.
Finally, Fort Collins is considered one of the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado. Since the city is next to the Rocky Mountains, you can explore hiking trails and green spaces either before or after the festival. One unique option is to visit America's highest city, Leadville, which is packed with wild trails, old saloons, and mountain charm before leaving the iconic state.