Experts Call This City Out West The Most Peaceful Place To Live In America (And It's Packed With Outdoor Charm)
Living away from the hustle and bustle is sometimes all that's needed to reset and rejuvenate. While a vacation can be an easy way to find peace, for some people, a home environment that doesn't require an escape is a top priority. From stress-free towns rich with historic downtowns and scenic views to neighborhoods near soothing seas, there are many ways to find inner calm, but some U.S. destinations are proven to offer more peace than others. In a 2023 study conducted by Insider Monkey, Fort Collins, Colorado, was named the No. 1 place in the country to settle down for serenity.
Living with nature on your doorstep may sounds like a far-off dream, but Fort Collins residents have an abundance of greenery to retreat to, with approximately 73% of residents having access to outdoors spaces. The rankings were based on factors including proximity to nature and average noise levels. Living close to nature has been shown to support overall well-being, including mental, cognitive, and physical health. Meanwhile, noise pollution can have significant adverse effects on health and quality of life, with studies finding that prolonged exposure to high levels of noise pollution can lead to stress, sleep disorders, poor cognitive functioning in children, and even physical issues such as hearing impairments.
Fort Collins happens to offer relatively low noise pollution, with an average noise level of 38.03 decibels, helping create a restful environment. Other cities highlighted as peaceful places to live included Boulder, Colorado, in second place, with an average noise level of 38.53 decibels, and Ann Arbor, Michigan, in third, with an average noise level of 39.13 decibels.
Why did Fort Collins rank as the number place to live for peace?
Colorado hosts some of the country's most ethereal and otherworldly trails and destinations. Fort Collins is no exception, with an abundance of opportunities to breathe in fresh nature air without having to travel far — on average, Fort Collins residents travel less than 10 minutes to bask in nature. The report referenced two popular natural spaces: Horsetooth Reservoir and Lory State Park. Horsetooth Reservoir, which spans 6.5 miles, is one of the region's most treasured spots for boating, swimming, sailing, and more. The surrounding area offers plenty of open space and trails for hiking, horseback riding, biking, and even camping.
Lory State Park, which borders Horsetooth Reservoir, boasts 26 miles of year-round recreational trails. The park is ideal for visitors who enjoy rolling grasslands and hills, as well as picnicking, trail running, and mountain biking. Those willing to make the upward trek can get a chance to see an overhead sight of the reservoir — the kind of views that provide a nervous system reset.
Fort Collins also has a reputation for being a bike-friendly city, with scenic views to take in along the ride. It was also recognized as having one of the best public squares — and ranked 10th for the best meditation centers. With a population of just over 170,000, a median age of around 30, and the largest demographic group (26%) between ages 20 to 29 years old, according to Census Reporter, Fort Collins is proof that living peacefully is not just about finding the perfect place to retire in the U.S. but also about younger generations valuing environments that cater to their well-being.