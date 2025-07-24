Experts Call This City Out West The Most Peaceful Place To Live In America (And It's Packed With Outdoor Charm)

Living away from the hustle and bustle is sometimes all that's needed to reset and rejuvenate. While a vacation can be an easy way to find peace, for some people, a home environment that doesn't require an escape is a top priority. From stress-free towns rich with historic downtowns and scenic views to neighborhoods near soothing seas, there are many ways to find inner calm, but some U.S. destinations are proven to offer more peace than others. In a 2023 study conducted by Insider Monkey, Fort Collins, Colorado, was named the No. 1 place in the country to settle down for serenity.

Living with nature on your doorstep may sounds like a far-off dream, but Fort Collins residents have an abundance of greenery to retreat to, with approximately 73% of residents having access to outdoors spaces. The rankings were based on factors including proximity to nature and average noise levels. Living close to nature has been shown to support overall well-being, including mental, cognitive, and physical health. Meanwhile, noise pollution can have significant adverse effects on health and quality of life, with studies finding that prolonged exposure to high levels of noise pollution can lead to stress, sleep disorders, poor cognitive functioning in children, and even physical issues such as hearing impairments.

Fort Collins happens to offer relatively low noise pollution, with an average noise level of 38.03 decibels, helping create a restful environment. Other cities highlighted as peaceful places to live included Boulder, Colorado, in second place, with an average noise level of 38.53 decibels, and Ann Arbor, Michigan, in third, with an average noise level of 39.13 decibels.