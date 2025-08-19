One Of Central Ohio's Prettiest Neighborhoods Is A Hidden Columbus Gem For Golfers, Foodies, And Art Lovers
Columbus is Ohio's biggest and most vibrant city, full of enchanting rose gardens and idyllic historic neighborhoods, making it a popular place to visit and live. However, one of the most fascinating aspects of Columbus is that it is filled with numerous overlooked districts that cater to more specific interests, like Upper Arlington, a hidden gem that's perfect for those who love art, golf, and amazing food. This charming municipality is a relaxed suburb that's safe, family-friendly, and filled with gorgeous, centuries-old architecture. Even if you don't plan to move there permanently, it's a worthy escape from the hustle and bustle of Columbus' more populated areas.
Upper Arlington is pretty easy to get to for out-of-towners, as it's only about a 30-minute car ride from John Glenn Columbus International Airport. While summers can get a bit humid there, anyone who's experienced a Midwest winter will tell you that the warmer months are still the best time to visit. If you're staying in Upper Arlington, your accommodation options include Holiday Inn Express & Suites Columbus OSU-Medical Center, the cheapest of the bunch; TownePlace Suites Columbus North – OSU; and Homewood Suites by Hilton Columbus/OSU, OH. They're all affordable options, and all of them come with complimentary breakfast.
This neighborhood is great for any art lovers. For starters, there's always something happening at BrickBox Studios, from gallery shows to visiting artists and even art markets. You'll find amazing works on display at Studio 18 Gallery as well as a variety of arts workshops and programs. You can even book a "splatter room," where you get a canvas, some paint, one hour to experiment, and no questions asked. Open Door Art Studio & Gallery hosts multiple art shows throughout the year, showcasing works from its resident artists from all backgrounds.
Upper Arlington is a great place to golf
Columbus may not seem like a location that's important to the history of golf. However, it's actually the birthplace of Jack Nicklaus, widely considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time. He's so widely revered in the golf world that there's even an entire museum dedicated to his life and achievements, located just outside of Upper Arlington at the Ohio State University sports complex. There, visitors will find an in-depth look at his contributions to golf and many artifacts and memorabilia from throughout his long and storied career.
But if learning about one of the golfing greats isn't enough for you, there are multiple courses in the area where you can work on your swing. For example, there's the Ohio State University Golf Club, which features two courses and an onsite restaurant and even provides golf clinics. However, membership is limited to anyone affiliated with the university, including students, faculty, and alumni. If you're not affiliated with Ohio State University, you can go to Scioto Country Club as a guest of a member. The club has been operating since 1916 and is a highly regarded country club in general.
If it's too hot to golf outside, you can keep it casual at The Fairway, where you can play indoor golf while sipping on refreshing cocktails and dining on delicious food. For a more party-like golf experience, there's Miner 49er Mini Golf in nearby Grandview Heights, a Western-themed miniature golf course that's fun for players of all ages. For more Ohio golf fun, the town of Hudson near Cleveland boasts some scenic courses.
Upper Arlington's amazing food scene
Upper Arlington offers a wide range of eateries that are more than enough to satisfy even the most discriminating foodie. There's no better way to start your day than with a meal at South of Lane Cafe. Treat yourself to all manner of classic breakfast and brunch dishes, from Greek omelets to bourbon pecan French toast and blueberry Belgian waffles.
Later in the day, you can head on over to Houlihan's and try out its grilled Atlantic salmon, classic Kansas City strip, spicy chicken and avocado eggrolls, and down-home pot roast. And don't forget to stop by during Happy Hour for food and drink specials. For some real Southern cuisine, visit Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar, which serves everything from fried green tomatoes and fried okra to chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits and also features a pet-friendly outdoor patio. If this is all a little too heavy for you, then Brassica may have what you're in the mood for; the team there serves up delicious sandwiches, salads, and hummus, all prepared with fresh, wholesome, locally sourced ingredients that are good for you and for the planet.
Upper Arlington is also home to a variety of restaurants with global cuisine, like La Loma, which specializes in traditional Mexican seafood dishes. And then there's Caffe DaVinci, which has been serving up authentic pasta, pizza, and gelato since 1974. If you're in the mood for Asian cuisine, you'd be hard-pressed to find better ramen in the state than Fukuryu Ramen. For a delicious late-night bite, you can't go wrong with Restaurant Silla, where you can chow down on stellar sushi and Korean BBQ.