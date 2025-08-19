One Of Central Ohio's Prettiest Neighborhoods Is A Hidden Columbus Gem For Golfers, Foodies, And Art Lovers

Columbus is Ohio's biggest and most vibrant city, full of enchanting rose gardens and idyllic historic neighborhoods, making it a popular place to visit and live. However, one of the most fascinating aspects of Columbus is that it is filled with numerous overlooked districts that cater to more specific interests, like Upper Arlington, a hidden gem that's perfect for those who love art, golf, and amazing food. This charming municipality is a relaxed suburb that's safe, family-friendly, and filled with gorgeous, centuries-old architecture. Even if you don't plan to move there permanently, it's a worthy escape from the hustle and bustle of Columbus' more populated areas.

Upper Arlington is pretty easy to get to for out-of-towners, as it's only about a 30-minute car ride from John Glenn Columbus International Airport. While summers can get a bit humid there, anyone who's experienced a Midwest winter will tell you that the warmer months are still the best time to visit. If you're staying in Upper Arlington, your accommodation options include Holiday Inn Express & Suites Columbus OSU-Medical Center, the cheapest of the bunch; TownePlace Suites Columbus North – OSU; and Homewood Suites by Hilton Columbus/OSU, OH. They're all affordable options, and all of them come with complimentary breakfast.

This neighborhood is great for any art lovers. For starters, there's always something happening at BrickBox Studios, from gallery shows to visiting artists and even art markets. You'll find amazing works on display at Studio 18 Gallery as well as a variety of arts workshops and programs. You can even book a "splatter room," where you get a canvas, some paint, one hour to experiment, and no questions asked. Open Door Art Studio & Gallery hosts multiple art shows throughout the year, showcasing works from its resident artists from all backgrounds.