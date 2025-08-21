California's Former 'Picture City' Is A Hub For Live Music Legends, Hidden Canyon Trails, And Film Sets
Los Angeles is a prime vacation destination, and understandably so; from being a hotspot for top music acts to its many scenic hikes and infinite locations that have appeared in famous movies and TV shows, it's no wonder the City of Angels is so popular among tourists. However, situated on the outskirts of LA County is a city called Agoura Hills, which has all of that, but in a smaller municipality. It has hidden canyon trails and has been home to plenty of legendary musicians and old film sets, making it a surprisingly important area in pop culture history. In fact, Agoura Hills played such an important role in the movie industry that it was once called "Picture City."
The closest airport to Agoura Hills is Hollywood Burbank Airport, about 30 miles away, though Los Angeles International Airport is another option, which is around 40 miles away. The city is relatively mild year-round, but if you plan to be outside a good amount, summer is the best time to visit. There are plenty of places to stay in the city, including Homewood Suites by Hilton Agoura Hills, TownePlace Suites Thousand Oaks Agoura Hills, Courtyard Thousand Oaks Agoura Hills, and Sheraton Agoura Hills Hotel.
One of the more fascinating aspects of Agoura Hills is its prominent role in music. Rock band Linkin Park actually got its start in this Los Angeles suburb in 1996. Also, the city's concert venue, the Canyon Club, has welcomed top acts to its stage, like REO Speedwagon, Blue Öyster Cult, Twisted Sister, The Temptations, and countless others. For another spot that has even more big-name entertainers, Welk Resorts in Escondido is a scenic escape with golf and a spa that offers show-stopping performances.
The canyon trails of Agoura Hills
Beyond the glitz and glamour of Agoura Hills' pop culture heritage are breathtaking canyons that look like they were ripped right out of a movie (more on that later). If you're looking for a relatively easy hike to get started with, then the Rock Pool via Crags Road Loop is for you. Just over 2 miles, this trail features beautiful rock formations (that you can climb on if you're feeling adventurous) and picturesque views of a river and a rock pool. One AllTrails reviewer wrote that the route was "pretty crowded on a Sunday, but not too bad. Beautiful views the entire way ... The water was a bit too high/tricky to cross for me because I'm recovering from an injury, but for the average person shouldn't be an issue ... The rest of the trail was a total breeze!"
Take things up a notch with the Cheeseboro Overlook Loop, which is almost 5 miles long and is a little more rugged. There are some steep portions, and there isn't much in the way of shade, so it's recommended that you prep accordingly. If you can endure the rougher conditions, you'll be treated to a stunning panoramic view. An AllTrails reviewer wrote, "It is a well-maintained trail which can be hiked in under 2 hours. Very lush this spring with wildflowers in some spots, got to see some gorgeous views with green rolling mountains ... For those looking for additional mileage, [they] can consider adding some side trails. Parking is easy and trail is clearly marked with good signage." But if you want a real adventure, Seven Teacups is a secret California canyon hike that's as dangerous as it is gorgeous.
Iconic film sets in Agoura Hills
Even in the natural beauty of Agoura Hills, it's nearly impossible to get away from the influence of Hollywood. While most studio lot experiences aren't exactly free and open to the public, there are remnants of old TV and movie sets that are quite accessible in Agoura Hills. For example, if you take a trek out to Malibu Creek State Park, you might stumble onto the location that served as the main set for the beloved TV show, "M*A*S*H". The wilderness of the area served as a suitable substitute for the environments of a military base during the Vietnam War. Today, several structures and vehicles from the show still remain here, so get ready to rack up those "likes" on Instagram.
If you continue wandering through Malibu Creek State Park, you'll find even more sites that were used as film sets. For example, if you take High Road, you'll pass through spots that were featured in such TV shows as "The Rifleman," "The Partridge Family," and "Charlie's Angels." Take the Grasslands Trail and you'll see where they filmed parts of 1941's "How Green Was My Valley," while the Cage Creek Trail is where "Beneath the Planet of the Apes" was shot.
Located in the Santa Monica Mountains is Paramount Ranch, which, if you know anything about the film industry, you could probably guess it's been used for television and film production. On the surface, it's an abandoned California recreation site, but it's also a wildly famous film location that's free to explore. The mountainous landscapes have been in a variety of TV shows and movies, including 1941's "Caught in the Draft," "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman," "The Cisco Kid," as well as HBO's "Westworld" and "American Sniper."