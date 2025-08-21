California's Former 'Picture City' Is A Hub For Live Music Legends, Hidden Canyon Trails, And Film Sets

Los Angeles is a prime vacation destination, and understandably so; from being a hotspot for top music acts to its many scenic hikes and infinite locations that have appeared in famous movies and TV shows, it's no wonder the City of Angels is so popular among tourists. However, situated on the outskirts of LA County is a city called Agoura Hills, which has all of that, but in a smaller municipality. It has hidden canyon trails and has been home to plenty of legendary musicians and old film sets, making it a surprisingly important area in pop culture history. In fact, Agoura Hills played such an important role in the movie industry that it was once called "Picture City."

The closest airport to Agoura Hills is Hollywood Burbank Airport, about 30 miles away, though Los Angeles International Airport is another option, which is around 40 miles away. The city is relatively mild year-round, but if you plan to be outside a good amount, summer is the best time to visit. There are plenty of places to stay in the city, including Homewood Suites by Hilton Agoura Hills, TownePlace Suites Thousand Oaks Agoura Hills, Courtyard Thousand Oaks Agoura Hills, and Sheraton Agoura Hills Hotel.

One of the more fascinating aspects of Agoura Hills is its prominent role in music. Rock band Linkin Park actually got its start in this Los Angeles suburb in 1996. Also, the city's concert venue, the Canyon Club, has welcomed top acts to its stage, like REO Speedwagon, Blue Öyster Cult, Twisted Sister, The Temptations, and countless others. For another spot that has even more big-name entertainers, Welk Resorts in Escondido is a scenic escape with golf and a spa that offers show-stopping performances.