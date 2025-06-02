This Abandoned California Recreation Site Doubles As A Wildly Famous Film Location That's Free To Explore

What do 1932's "Blonde Venus," 1968's "The Love Bug," and 2006's "The Lake House" have in common? They were all filmed at a mountain ranch that's open to the public and free to visit in Agoura Hills, California. Paramount Ranch has a Hollywood legacy that ricochets through time, from the era of black-and-white film to colorful Western classics. And, lying northwest of central Los Angeles, it's an easy trip from other must-visit relics of film history, including the Bronson Caves, another popular filming location with Western hikes.

The ranch was first purchased by Paramount Pictures in 1927, soon to cycle through dozens of transformations as it became the set of San Francisco for "Wells Fargo," a village in France for "The Song of Bernadette," and 1200s China for "The Adventures of Marco Polo." Paramount sold the ranch in 1946, but it was later bought by William Hertz, who turned it into a Western town set in the '50s, attracting a new era of filming. Over the following decades, ownership exchanged hands a few times — at one point it was even owned by an auto-racing company that turned it into a lethal racing track. The National Parks Service eventually bought the property in 1980 and maintained its cinema-making legacy until tragedy struck in 2018.

2018 was the year of the devastating Woolsey Fire, which burned down most of the preserved sets at the Paramount Ranch. One of those that burned down was the Main Street set used in the TV series "Westworld." After the fire, the ranch ceased to be a filming location, but that's likely not final — the National Park Service began reconstructing some buildings where the historic ones burned down to be used for future films. At the time of this writing, construction is expected to be complete in late 2025.