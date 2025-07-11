A Scenic Escape With Golf And A Spa Offers Show-Stopping Performances At This California Destination

Southern California is chock full of many leading travel destinations, particularly in the greater San Diego County region. Most visitors stick to the tried and true hotspots in central San Diego, but don't count out its North County destinations. For a coastal escape, it could be Carlsbad, the underrated beach town of family-friendly fun situated between San Diego and LA or the inland paradise of Escondido, an old school city and charming wine paradise with a world-class arts center. If Escondido is your destination, look no further than booking your stay at the Lawrence Welk Resort Village, a scenic escape with golf and spa activities, and live performances.

Located approximately 39 miles north of San Diego, the Lawrence Welk Resort Village is a family-friendly resort sitting on 450 acres in the hilly mecca of Escondido's Hidden Meadows area. The land was originally purchased in 1964 by prominent entertainer Lawrence Welk and included a motel, golf course, and mobile home park which he dreamed of turning into a country club. Eventually the business grew to include timeshares under the management of the Welk Resort Group. It was then sold in 2021, and remains under the Hyatt Vacation Club brand.

The Welk Resort is divided into three sections: Resort Villas, Villas on the Greens, and Mountain Villas, each with their own one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom configurations across 700 villa style suites ranging from 585 square feet to 1,598 square feet in size. Amenities across the suites include separate living areas, full kitchens, balconies or patios, and washers and dryers, in addition to the standard amenities of coffeemakers, refrigerators, and flat screen TVs. Room prices range depending on size and season, with a required $35 daily resort fee added to the final cost.