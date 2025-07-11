A Scenic Escape With Golf And A Spa Offers Show-Stopping Performances At This California Destination
Southern California is chock full of many leading travel destinations, particularly in the greater San Diego County region. Most visitors stick to the tried and true hotspots in central San Diego, but don't count out its North County destinations. For a coastal escape, it could be Carlsbad, the underrated beach town of family-friendly fun situated between San Diego and LA or the inland paradise of Escondido, an old school city and charming wine paradise with a world-class arts center. If Escondido is your destination, look no further than booking your stay at the Lawrence Welk Resort Village, a scenic escape with golf and spa activities, and live performances.
Located approximately 39 miles north of San Diego, the Lawrence Welk Resort Village is a family-friendly resort sitting on 450 acres in the hilly mecca of Escondido's Hidden Meadows area. The land was originally purchased in 1964 by prominent entertainer Lawrence Welk and included a motel, golf course, and mobile home park which he dreamed of turning into a country club. Eventually the business grew to include timeshares under the management of the Welk Resort Group. It was then sold in 2021, and remains under the Hyatt Vacation Club brand.
The Welk Resort is divided into three sections: Resort Villas, Villas on the Greens, and Mountain Villas, each with their own one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom configurations across 700 villa style suites ranging from 585 square feet to 1,598 square feet in size. Amenities across the suites include separate living areas, full kitchens, balconies or patios, and washers and dryers, in addition to the standard amenities of coffeemakers, refrigerators, and flat screen TVs. Room prices range depending on size and season, with a required $35 daily resort fee added to the final cost.
Enjoy the spa, play on the links, and watch a show at Welk Resorts
Beyond the spacious rooms and suites, The Welk offers a host of amenities, activities, and services to please its guests and visitors. For golfers, two 18 hole golf courses, the Oaks Course and the Fountains Course, which span 600 acres, are available for all skill levels. The Fountains Executive Course, considered the longest in San Diego, stretches 4,000 yards and features multiple elevation changes. The Oaks Course, which is 1,800 yards along a scenic course full of 100 year old oak trees, is best suited for par three golfers. You can also find amenities including a snack shop, golf instructors and clinics, tournament services, and a pro shop. There's also foot golf, FlingGolf, and disc golf on the Oaks Course. Both courses are open to the public and bookable online with both weekday and weekend rates.
The on site Bello Vita Spa is where to go when you need some pampering for a variety of massage and facial offerings. You can also book combination packages available Monday through Friday starting at $220. All services are by appointment only, so you'll want to book ahead by calling the Spa Concierge at 760-456-9286.
When it comes to entertainment, Theatreat The Welk hosts various live acts, including comedy and illusionists as well as big Broadway-style productions and musical acts, often in the form of top notch tribute bands. Past acts have included the musicals "Fiddler on the Roof" and "Monty Python's Spamalot" with notable tribute bands honoring Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles, and The Beatles. You can also get in a pre-show dinner buffer, and peruse a museum showcasing the life of the legendary Lawrence Welk.
More amenities and activities and information about the Welk Resorts in Escondido
The Welk features other amenities and activities to cater to every vacationer (or resident), with everything in one place. You don't have to be a Hyatt Vacation Club member to book a stay or take advantage of the amenities, however World Of Hyatt members do receive special member rates on their bookings. There are several dining options at the resort with the Canyon Grill offering full service seating, indoors and out, Pizza Hut Express for quick dining service or to-go, and The Market serving as a convenience store. You'll also find the Welk Certified Farmers Market on site, every Monday year round from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Fitness enthusiasts can work out in a 6,000 square foot fitness center, including a rock climbing wall, and separate rooms for spin and yoga. There's a daily fitness class schedule, available for booking on site or by calling the resort, which are available for an additional fee. Guests can take advantage of the resort's eight pools and a water slide, including a dedicated kids pool and another designated for adults. Additionally, family-friendly amenities include an Escape Room and Activity Center, along with basketball, sand court volleyball, plus tennis and pickleball. Parents can also utilize the on-site childcare services and staffed kids room when they want a date night. When you're ready to venture off the property, plan a family-friendly excursion to the Lake Hodges Pedestrian bridge where you walk across the world's longest stress ribbon bridge with picturesque views approximately 15 miles away. Or visit the nearby San Diego Zoo's Safari Park, considered one of the five best zoos in America, according to reviews.