One Of Florida's Most Overlooked State Parks Is A White Sand Gulf Coast Barrier Island With Secluded Beaches

Located just south of Gasparilla Island, one of the 10 top-rated islands in Florida to visit on vacation, lies Cayo Costa State Park – a serene escape where sugar-white sands stretch on for nine miles. One of the best parts? The crowds here are few, as the island is only accessible by boat.

While it's typically a ferry ride away, as of the end of July 2025, the state park closed down its ferry operations. Cayo Costa is still open to private vessels from 8 a.m. until sunset, though, so it might just take a couple of networking connections to enjoy the glittering beaches. After all, it is near an exclusive beach town that is a "favorite among the rich and famous," called Boca Grande. Despite the logistical hurdles, the park is well worth the effort. Cayo Costa is home to untouched beaches, crystal-clear waters, and a quiet, natural beauty.

Kayaking along its serene waterways or biking through its sandy trails offers a front-row seat to Florida's untamed beauty. Far from the tourist-packed shores of nearby islands, it's a place where you can truly unwind, listen to the gentle crashing of the Gulf, and watch the sun dip below the horizon in breathtaking isolation. For those able to make the journey, Cayo Costa State Park is not just a destination — it's a chance to visit a unique side of Florida most don't get a chance to see.