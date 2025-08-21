One Of Florida's Most Overlooked State Parks Is A White Sand Gulf Coast Barrier Island With Secluded Beaches
Located just south of Gasparilla Island, one of the 10 top-rated islands in Florida to visit on vacation, lies Cayo Costa State Park – a serene escape where sugar-white sands stretch on for nine miles. One of the best parts? The crowds here are few, as the island is only accessible by boat.
While it's typically a ferry ride away, as of the end of July 2025, the state park closed down its ferry operations. Cayo Costa is still open to private vessels from 8 a.m. until sunset, though, so it might just take a couple of networking connections to enjoy the glittering beaches. After all, it is near an exclusive beach town that is a "favorite among the rich and famous," called Boca Grande. Despite the logistical hurdles, the park is well worth the effort. Cayo Costa is home to untouched beaches, crystal-clear waters, and a quiet, natural beauty.
Kayaking along its serene waterways or biking through its sandy trails offers a front-row seat to Florida's untamed beauty. Far from the tourist-packed shores of nearby islands, it's a place where you can truly unwind, listen to the gentle crashing of the Gulf, and watch the sun dip below the horizon in breathtaking isolation. For those able to make the journey, Cayo Costa State Park is not just a destination — it's a chance to visit a unique side of Florida most don't get a chance to see.
Things to do in Cayo Costa State Park
Cayo Costa State Park is no different than its neighboring barrier island, Captiva, which feels like a tropical getaway. The state park acts as a playground for nature lovers, outdoor enthusiasts, and those simply searching for seclusion. TripAdvisor reviewers describe it as a private paradise. And because the park is only open from 8 a.m. until sunset, it makes for the perfect day trip from places like Boca Grande or Captiva.
The beaches, of course, are the star attraction. Popular activities include sunbathing, beachcombing, or birdwatching. Shell collectors will be delighted, as the shoreline is often scattered with unique and colorful finds. For the adventurous, kayaking and paddleboarding through the park's calm bays and mangrove-lined waterways offer up-close encounters with Florida's coastal wildlife, including dolphins and manatees.
The state park is a real treat to visit from May to October, when the area becomes a nesting ground for endangered sea turtles. Cayo Costa is also part of the Great American Birding Trail, meaning birdwatchers can spot species like American Oystercatchers, Black Skimmers, and Snowy Plovers. It's a place that invites visitors to soak in the scenery and immerse themselves in one of Florida's most enchanting coastal retreats.