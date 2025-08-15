In California, The Only Town In America With No Street Addresses Is About To Lose Its Most Charming Tradition
Carmel-by-the-Sea, a quaint village situated just south of Monterey on California Highway 1, is full of beaches, historic sites, and boutiques. Known often simply as Carmel, it also happens to sport a few unusual quirks. For one, Hollywood star Clint Eastwood was mayor for two years in the 1980s. And a city ordinance passed in 1963 requires that anyone wearing high heels more than two inches high need a permit, thanks to the potentially treacherous — and obviously charming — cobblestone streets. (Don't worry, you won't be cited, but permits are nevertheless available for free from City Hall.) There are no chain restaurants to be found within the village limits, but you'll find plenty of places to dine and more than 40 inns and hotels. And yet another feature distinctive to Carmel is its total lack of street addresses. But that may be about to change.
In July 2024, Carmel city council voted to instate house numbers for the first time in the village's history. The motion comes as some frustrated residents cite issues with emergency response teams not being able to find where they're supposed to go, along with regular problems getting items delivered on time or to the right place. California's building and fire codes technically require visible addresses, but Carmel has sneakily been grandfathered in over time. Others feel strongly that the century-old tradition should be kept in place because, since it's been that way all this time, why change it now? The unique no addresses covenant is the result of an ordinance passed in 1926 that also banned street lights, sidewalks outside of commercial districts, parking meters, neon signs, mailboxes, and high-rise buildings.
Navigating Carmel-by-the-Sea might be about to change
Carmel originated as a coastal retreat for artists and luminaries during the early 20th century who sought creative inspiration at places like Carmel Meadows Beach, an uncrowded sandbar that boasts the same beauty as Carmel Beach but with laidback vibes. Located 120 miles south of San Francisco and just north of the Big Sur coastline's dramatic views and trails, the village and its natural setting feels worlds away from urban cares. Carmel's founders aimed to preserve its intimate, freewheeling spirit from the beginning, and the postcard-worthy community continues to be a go-to Central Coast destination.
To this day, people navigate by way of descriptions that hint at street corners, house colors, foliage, and other defining features — or by names like Neverland or Pinch Me assigned to Carmel's charming homes. (It's apparently bad luck to change a local cottage's name.) The only place in Carmel that has a formal address is the U.S. Post Office, where all the residents mail is collected centrally. Businesses are simply found by their names, which seems simple enough, but just remember that there are more than 50 art galleries within one square mile, so read carefully!
As of this year, Carmel is still address-free, and the community continues to debate whether or not it will actually go ahead and start using addresses. A council meeting in May 2025 deferred a proposed special advisory election this November, which would have put the issue back on the table. As more residents share concerns about safety — including being able to get insurance — and receiving postal items in our era of online shopping, the city council will certainly return to the topic in the future. For now, you'll just have to hone your observation skills and keep your local street map handy.