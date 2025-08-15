In California, The Only Town In America With No Street Addresses Is About To Lose Its Most Charming Tradition

Carmel-by-the-Sea, a quaint village situated just south of Monterey on California Highway 1, is full of beaches, historic sites, and boutiques. Known often simply as Carmel, it also happens to sport a few unusual quirks. For one, Hollywood star Clint Eastwood was mayor for two years in the 1980s. And a city ordinance passed in 1963 requires that anyone wearing high heels more than two inches high need a permit, thanks to the potentially treacherous — and obviously charming — cobblestone streets. (Don't worry, you won't be cited, but permits are nevertheless available for free from City Hall.) There are no chain restaurants to be found within the village limits, but you'll find plenty of places to dine and more than 40 inns and hotels. And yet another feature distinctive to Carmel is its total lack of street addresses. But that may be about to change.

In July 2024, Carmel city council voted to instate house numbers for the first time in the village's history. The motion comes as some frustrated residents cite issues with emergency response teams not being able to find where they're supposed to go, along with regular problems getting items delivered on time or to the right place. California's building and fire codes technically require visible addresses, but Carmel has sneakily been grandfathered in over time. Others feel strongly that the century-old tradition should be kept in place because, since it's been that way all this time, why change it now? The unique no addresses covenant is the result of an ordinance passed in 1926 that also banned street lights, sidewalks outside of commercial districts, parking meters, neon signs, mailboxes, and high-rise buildings.