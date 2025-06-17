California's Uncrowded Sandbar Near Carmel Beach Boasts The Same Beauty But With Laidback Vibes
California's star-studded line up of beaches includes highlights like the breathtaking views of Point Dume, the hip and happening strips of Venice Beach, and the luxurious oceanfront homes of Malibu's "Billionaire's Beach." It's hardly a wonder that the Golden State features heavily on lists of the best beaches in the country. But there are still some secret corners, like the scythe of sand that runs along Carmel Meadows Beach, which is hailed as a fine alternative to the much busier Carmel Beach just around the corner.
Carmel Meadows Beach stretches from the Carmel River State Beach in the north to the reefs that line Monastery Beach in the south, curving beneath bluffs and houses. It's nowhere near as built up as Carmel's main stretch of sand, though. Surrounding the beach is the tranquil neighborhood of Carmel Meadows and dashes of coastal cypress woods on the dunes behind. It's a peaceful hideaway from the vibrant nearby town of Carmel-by-the-Sea, full of historic sites and boutiques on the Monterey Peninsula.
You can get here by foot from Carmel-by-the-Sea, but it could take up to an hour, since you may have to skirt around the back of the Carmel River estuary — it's common for the waters to breach the sandbar and make the beach impassable. Drivers can make use of multiple parking options along Highway 1 or just off it. The nearest airport is Monterey Regional Airport (MRY), which is a 15 minutes' drive to the northeast.
The sheer beauty of Carmel Meadows Beach
The beauty of Carmel Meadows Beach begins before you even reach the sand. Park in the residential area near Cuesta Way and Ribera Road to join the Carmel Meadows Trail. This hike crosses the rocky bluffs right above the beach. In the springtime, sheets of blooming wildflowers dot the surrounding meadows, with otter-filled reefs and clear blue Pacific Ocean views on the other side.
You can follow that trail all the way north to the main section of the Carmel River State Beach, where the meadows give way to a wide lagoon at the point where the Carmel River meets the ocean. It's a birding haven, and a great place to see all the incredible marine life in the biodiverse waters around Monterey Bay, including sea lions, sea otters, whales.
The beach itself is a wonderful, west-facing ribbon of honey-colored sand that can be accessed via a handful of sandy paths that link the bluffs above with the shoreline. Swimming isn't advised on account of powerful currents, but the spot is famously tranquil compared to the urban beach in Carmel proper. Plus, it's dog friendly, offers stunning views of rugged rocks protruding into the Pacific, and is a tantalizing prospect for sunset viewing thanks to its westerly orientation.
Other amazing pursuits around Carmel Meadows Beach
One of the great pulls of Carmel Meadows Beach is that it's located on a stretch of coast that's laced with incredible natural wonders. From the shoreline, you'll be looking right across at the rugged coastal cliffs of Point Lobos State Natural Reserve. The reserve is hailed as one of California's most stirring locations, with its cypress tree-dotted hiking paths, historic whalers cabin, and world-class diving spots. It's said to be "the greatest meeting of land and sea in the world," according to Monterey's tourism guide.
Even closer is the glowing stretch of beige-tinged sand at Monastery Beach. Sadly, Monastery is one of California's most dangerous beaches due to its super powerful undertows. However, it's still a gorgeous sight to behold, offering shimmering turquoise waters right beside Highway 1. Just be sure appreciate it from a distance and steer clear of the water.
Continue south from Carmel Meadows and you'll soon enter the fabled Big Sur. Road tripping this winding coastal road is one of the most iconic bucket-list experiences in America. Just a 10 minutes' drive down and you can be wandering in the stunning Calla Lily Valley of Garrapata State Park. Another 10 minutes down the road and you'll arrive at Bixby Creek Bridge, one of the most photographed sections of the Pacific Coast Highway, with mesmerizing views of lush canyons, white sand, and turquoise water.