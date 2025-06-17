California's Uncrowded Sandbar Near Carmel Beach Boasts The Same Beauty But With Laidback Vibes

California's star-studded line up of beaches includes highlights like the breathtaking views of Point Dume, the hip and happening strips of Venice Beach, and the luxurious oceanfront homes of Malibu's "Billionaire's Beach." It's hardly a wonder that the Golden State features heavily on lists of the best beaches in the country. But there are still some secret corners, like the scythe of sand that runs along Carmel Meadows Beach, which is hailed as a fine alternative to the much busier Carmel Beach just around the corner.

Carmel Meadows Beach stretches from the Carmel River State Beach in the north to the reefs that line Monastery Beach in the south, curving beneath bluffs and houses. It's nowhere near as built up as Carmel's main stretch of sand, though. Surrounding the beach is the tranquil neighborhood of Carmel Meadows and dashes of coastal cypress woods on the dunes behind. It's a peaceful hideaway from the vibrant nearby town of Carmel-by-the-Sea, full of historic sites and boutiques on the Monterey Peninsula.

You can get here by foot from Carmel-by-the-Sea, but it could take up to an hour, since you may have to skirt around the back of the Carmel River estuary — it's common for the waters to breach the sandbar and make the beach impassable. Drivers can make use of multiple parking options along Highway 1 or just off it. The nearest airport is Monterey Regional Airport (MRY), which is a 15 minutes' drive to the northeast.