'America's Best Theme Park Restaurant' Is A Wildly Affordable Pennsylvania Favorite With Rave Reviews

In general, a family day at an amusement park racks up a hefty bill. Considering tickets, food, merchandise, and more, by day's end, you can easily spend a small fortune, especially for families. Even the most affordable trip to Disney World can shock your bank account. But if you find yourself in Pennsylvania's nearly century-old Knoebels Amusement Resort, you won't break the bank feeding the family at one of the park's on-site restaurants, The Alamo.

Named the readers' choice best theme park restaurant by USA Today, The Alamo at Knoebels Amusement Resort earned the title for its affordability and variety of food options, including classics and heartier dishes. The restaurant has topped USA Today's list three years in a row, as of this writing. The menu is especially affordable, with a cheeseburger costing just $5, a hot dog only $3, a variety of sandwiches under $6, and many more budget-friendly options.

Sitting pretty in the Susquehanna River Valley in Elysburg, Pennsylvania, Knoebels Amusement Resort consistently appears on the "things to do" lists and guides and is adored by locals and visitors alike. It's America's biggest free-admission amusement park — that's right, you don't pay a penny to enter or enjoy on-site entertainment. Guests pay only for rides, food, and accommodations if they choose to stay at the resort. Parking is also free. The park prides itself on being an affordable place for recreation for all.