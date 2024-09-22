An Easy-To-Digest Guide For The Most Affordable Vacation To Disney World

Ask any Disnerd adult, and they'll tell you not much beats the magic of a Disney vacation. But as the cost of living skyrockets, the price of a Disney vacation has gone from a savings-worthy splurge to almost prohibitively steep for some families. As a second-generation Disney geek whose parents took my brother and me to Walt Disney World every few years, there's little I look forward to more than stepping onto Main Street, U.S.A., in my Disney Parks-approved footwear.

After years of watching my coupon-clipping mom plan those trips on a budget, I can confidently say I've got the inside scoop on how to make the most of a Disney vacation on a dime. From long hours spent researching deep discount airfare from Oklahoma to Orlando International Airport (the worst airport for layovers in the U.S., by the way) to the number-crunching that helped us get a sweet deal on a suite at Saratoga Springs, I grew up to be a savvy Disney planner. The good news is that it's still possible to take the family to Walt Disney World without cashing in your retirement savings. The trick to saving on a Disney vacation is a whole lot of research and planning.