Between South Beach And Miami Is Florida's Walkable Coastal City With Retro Flair And A Buzzing Downtown

For a more manageable Florida coastal city that is sandwiched right between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, you can look to Hollywood. You'll find it's about a 41-minute drive to the South Beach area of Miami Beach (around 22.5 miles). This great locale gives you access to those larger cities while keeping its own retro and artistic flair. The city was designed with pedestrians in mind, and in its downtown core, you'll find it is another one of Florida's most walkable neighborhoods.

A main feature you'll notice is the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk (you read that right, not "boardwalk"), which is a 2.5-mile paved promenade that runs along the Atlantic Ocean and is completely free of cars. You can also find other walkable communities like Parkside and Royal Poinciana. The city's retro decor and vibe comes from its past. Hollywood's founding father, Joseph Young, planned the city in the 1920s with the "City Beautiful" movement in mind, an idea that favored wide boulevards and a cohesive look. Young's interpretation of this movement took shape in Hollywood with Spanish Mission and Mediterranean Revival architecture. You can see this today in the Hollywood Lakes area, which has many well-kept homes from that time.

You'll also find a collection of art deco and mid-century modern buildings, which adds to the area's artsy period appearance. The downtown area is currently in a renewal period, as public and private investment are working together to liven up and bring about city updates. A key part of this is the Downtown Hollywood Mural Project, which has turned building facades into an outdoor art gallery (similar to Miami's Wynwood art district). It includes more than two dozen large-scale works by different artists that you can see just by walking around. This project, along with new residential buildings and street work, has made for a beautiful city center.