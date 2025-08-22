Between South Beach And Miami Is Florida's Walkable Coastal City With Retro Flair And A Buzzing Downtown
For a more manageable Florida coastal city that is sandwiched right between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, you can look to Hollywood. You'll find it's about a 41-minute drive to the South Beach area of Miami Beach (around 22.5 miles). This great locale gives you access to those larger cities while keeping its own retro and artistic flair. The city was designed with pedestrians in mind, and in its downtown core, you'll find it is another one of Florida's most walkable neighborhoods.
A main feature you'll notice is the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk (you read that right, not "boardwalk"), which is a 2.5-mile paved promenade that runs along the Atlantic Ocean and is completely free of cars. You can also find other walkable communities like Parkside and Royal Poinciana. The city's retro decor and vibe comes from its past. Hollywood's founding father, Joseph Young, planned the city in the 1920s with the "City Beautiful" movement in mind, an idea that favored wide boulevards and a cohesive look. Young's interpretation of this movement took shape in Hollywood with Spanish Mission and Mediterranean Revival architecture. You can see this today in the Hollywood Lakes area, which has many well-kept homes from that time.
You'll also find a collection of art deco and mid-century modern buildings, which adds to the area's artsy period appearance. The downtown area is currently in a renewal period, as public and private investment are working together to liven up and bring about city updates. A key part of this is the Downtown Hollywood Mural Project, which has turned building facades into an outdoor art gallery (similar to Miami's Wynwood art district). It includes more than two dozen large-scale works by different artists that you can see just by walking around. This project, along with new residential buildings and street work, has made for a beautiful city center.
Family-friendly and adult-only things to do in Hollywood
If you're traveling with the family, you'll find plenty of entertainment and things to do in Hollywood. You can check out the Anne Kolb Nature Center, which is a 1,501-acre coastal mangrove wetland. When you're there, you can walk different nature trails, climb a 68-foot observation tower for views of the estuary, or check out the exhibit hall with its huge aquarium and an EcoRoom for kids. When you head over to the coast, you can spend time on the Broadwalk, which is a great spot for walking and biking. It has Charnow Park, where your kids can enjoy a fun water playground, or play on the paddleball courts. ArtsPark at Young Circle is another public spot with a playground, a splash pad, and a stage for free concerts and movie nights. You can also go to K1 Speed for go-karting or try the FlowRider Surf Simulator at the Margaritaville Beach Resort.
For the adults on the trip, the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is a huge entertainment option. The casino has more than 2,500 slot machines and about 200 table games. After you (hopefully) win big, head over to either DAER Dayclub or Nightclub, which brings in DJs for pool parties, clubbing, and evening events. The resort has many other bars and lounges, from the central Oculus Bar to the smaller L Bar.
Downtown Hollywood (pictured above) has a monthly ArtWalk on the third Saturday of each month, which has guided mural tours, local artisan markets, and street performers. You can find other nightlife locations like Club Vault or Fantasy Room Bar & Grill in the downtown area. Just a heads up, these are sometimes used for private events that can be rented out, so be sure to check availability beforehand.
Where to stay and eat in Hollywood, Florida
You'll find a few large resorts and smaller hotels when you're looking for a place to stay. You can't miss the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, which has a 450-foot, guitar-shaped hotel tower with 638 rooms. You can quite literally see it from the sky when you're flying into the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport (FLL), which is about 10 miles away. Another high-end choice is The Diplomat Beach Resort, which is an oceanfront hotel that has two pools, and a spa. You can also find boutique hotels right on the Broadwalk. Diane Oceanfront Suites has rooms with kitchens and patio areas facing the beach. You can also check out The Circ Hotel, which is a more modern choice in the downtown area with a rooftop pool and bar. When you're flying into the area, it's recommended to land in Fort Lauderdale, but there is also the Miami International Airport (MIA), which is about 21 miles away (27-minute drive). The newer Brightline train also connects to the area with a station in nearby Aventura.
You'll find the food scene in this beautiful small Florida city has waterfront restaurants and downtown choices. You can check out Billy's Stone Crab, which is a restaurant on the Intracoastal Waterway known for its fresh stone crabs and other locally caught seafood. For a more casual meal, try Le Tub Saloon, which is in a former gas station and is quite popular for its burgers and fries. In the downtown district, you can get ramen and sushi at GoBistro, or try food from Indonesia at Krakatoa Indonesian Cuisine. If you're a coffee fanatic, you can stop by Kay Rico Coffee, a family-owned shop, or In Coffee We Trust, which has two locations serving up delicious coffee and food.