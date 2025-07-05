One Of Florida's Most Beautiful Small Cities Has Antique Shopping, Excellent Eats, And Family-Friendly Fun
If you're looking for a break from the sunbathing and sand castles synonymous with Florida's almost 200 beaches, or want to avoid the world-famous, and notoriously overcrowded amusement parks that dot the state's more than 65,000 square miles, journey off the beaten path and get active on the Sunshine State's Sports Coast. Located approximately 30 miles north of Tampa, the Sports Coast is aptly named, offering visitors countless opportunities to participate in outdoor activities like paddleboarding, kayaking, biking, hiking, fishing, and birding. There are also several water and adventure parks and numerous state-of-the-art sports facilities accessible to athletes and recreational enthusiasts alike.
But the Sports Coast's appeal isn't limited to its oceanside attractions. Just 45 minutes to an hour inland of more popular and well-known Gulf Coast seaside destinations like Tampa, Largo, and Clearwater, Dade City looks more like a rural Midwestern town than one of Florida's infamous beachfront cities. Its historic downtown is home to museums, locally owned eateries, and boutique shops, while greater Dade City plays host to adventure parks, exotic animals, and unique walking trails. Surrounded by rolling hills, lush forests, and important cultural sites, Dade City has become an unassuming getaway for families, antique shoppers, and weekend warriors.
Antique shopping and family-friendly adventure are the heart of Dade City
Once driven by citrus and cattle, the city's modern economy is centered around manufacturing, recreation, tourism, and hosting large events like the annual Kumquat Festival, Red Bull's Day in the Dirt Down South motocross, and livestock rodeos. With a population of less than 10,000 and a footprint under 7 square miles, what Dade City lacks in size, it makes up for in shopping, heritage, and adventure.
The small town's biggest claim to fame is arguably its extensive antique shopping. With more than a dozen unique stores calling Dade City home, it's become a necessary destination for treasure hunters and history buffs. After a little retail therapy and a bite at one of the town's many bars and eateries, visitors can take a self-guided walking tour through more than 35 historic buildings and homes and visit the Pioneer Florida Museum and Village to learn about the impactful history of the region and its early settlers.
Like its Sports Coast address promises, adventure seekers can also get their fill in Dade City. Solo travelers, thrill enthusiasts, and even families can zip line through the jungle-like treetops, traverse suspended wooden bridges, and navigate complex, suspended obstacle courses at TreeHoppers Aerial Adventure Park. Walk with giraffes, feed otters, run with cheetahs, and enjoy the world's first Cybertruck safari at Giraffe Ranch. Want to beat the heat? Snowcat Ridge, the state's only snow park, offers cold-weather activities including a 400-foot-long tubing hill, igloos, and figure skating from November to March.
Kumquats and excellent eats round out your Dade City getaway
In addition to its many antique shops, Dade City's downtown is home to several independent restaurants and mom-and-pop shops. Enjoy southern classics like oxtails, chicken & dumplings, and banana pudding at local favorite, Steph's Soul Food Restaurant. Or, dine at the award-winning Kafe Kokopelli, rated 4.2 stars on Tripadvisor. The restaurant's building is more than 100 years old, originally built by Ford Motor Company as a sales and service location for its iconic Model T.
While not the only centrally located small town with quaint restaurants, unique antique shops, and old-school charm in Florida, Dade City has the unique distinction of being home to one of the state's most unique and refreshing festivals. Just outside Dade City lies St. Joseph, the Kumquat Capital of the World. Its annual festival, hosted in downtown Dade City, highlights the citrus fruit's distinct taste and impact with countless food stalls, showcases hundreds of arts and crafts vendors, and even hosts an annual auto show.
To get to Dade City and its neighboring interior Sports Coast destinations, fly into Orlando International Airport to the east, or Tampa International Airport to the south. Arriving in Tampa will save you about 45 minutes of extra drive time. Once landed, head northeast towards the lakes and golf courses of the region's landlocked small towns, including St. Leo and San Antonio. Along the way, stop by Mirada Lagoon to enjoy freshwater pools, floating obstacle courses, and towering water slides.