One Of Florida's Most Beautiful Small Cities Has Antique Shopping, Excellent Eats, And Family-Friendly Fun

Once driven by citrus and cattle, the city's modern economy is centered around manufacturing, recreation, tourism, and hosting large events like the annual Kumquat Festival, Red Bull's Day in the Dirt Down South motocross, and livestock rodeos. With a population of less than 10,000 and a footprint under 7 square miles, what Dade City lacks in size, it makes up for in shopping, heritage, and adventure.

The small town's biggest claim to fame is arguably its extensive antique shopping. With more than a dozen unique stores calling Dade City home, it's become a necessary destination for treasure hunters and history buffs. After a little retail therapy and a bite at one of the town's many bars and eateries, visitors can take a self-guided walking tour through more than 35 historic buildings and homes and visit the Pioneer Florida Museum and Village to learn about the impactful history of the region and its early settlers.

Like its Sports Coast address promises, adventure seekers can also get their fill in Dade City. Solo travelers, thrill enthusiasts, and even families can zip line through the jungle-like treetops, traverse suspended wooden bridges, and navigate complex, suspended obstacle courses at TreeHoppers Aerial Adventure Park. Walk with giraffes, feed otters, run with cheetahs, and enjoy the world's first Cybertruck safari at Giraffe Ranch. Want to beat the heat? Snowcat Ridge, the state's only snow park, offers cold-weather activities including a 400-foot-long tubing hill, igloos, and figure skating from November to March.