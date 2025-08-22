Michigan's Charming Bayside Village Has Tranquil Shores And Local Vineyards For An Uncrowded Midwest Getaway

Relaxation comes easy in Suttons Bay as this waterside town is heavy on natural amenities. Despite its small size, Suttons Bay has several parks located nearby. If you're in the mood to fish, Coal Dock Park is the spot, as it has a pier with surrounding picnic tables. Sutton Park, otherwise known as South Shore Park, has a reputation of being one of the best beaches on the peninsula. Marina Park seems to have something for everyone as the waterside park features sand, grass, a playground, picnic tables, and grills. It's also home to the annual Suttons Bay Art Festival that takes place in early August.

The Leelanau Trail is another favorite place to take a stroll. This fully paved, 17-mile trail extends from Suttons Bay to Traverse City. Part of the TART Trails network, it's a scenic path that weaves through vineyards, lakes, and forests. If you can spend more than one day in Suttons Bay, the trail is a great alternative to the beach or a wine tasting, and an easy way to immerse yourself in nature, whether you choose to walk or bike.

There are also plenty of options for outdoor excursions with a drive across the peninsula or to its northern tip, both around 30 minutes from Suttons Bay. On the west side, the crystal-clear waters of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore are calling, while on the northern tip of the peninsula, the Grand Traverse Lighthouse has been restored so visitors can see what it was like to live as a lighthouse keeper in the early 1900s.