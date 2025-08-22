Michigan's Charming Bayside Village Has Tranquil Shores And Local Vineyards For An Uncrowded Midwest Getaway
Northern Michigan's Leelanau Peninsula is an idyllic place for charming, lakeside vacations. Just 30 minutes north of Traverse City, Suttons Bay is a tiny, relaxed village on the water that makes for a perfect escape from city life. It may be small (around 600 residents), but Suttons Bay packs a punch when it comes to things to do. From watersports to hiking trails and a range of restaurants, wineries, and breweries, this Michigan town is appealing on many levels.
Located on Grand Traverse Bay, the closest airport is Cherry Capital Airport (TVC), just outside Traverse City. Family-friendly with plenty of activities that will also keep adults happy, Suttons Bay can be a great day trip from the shop-lined streets of Traverse City, or you can use the city as a base for exploring the Leelanau Peninsula. For a lengthier stay in Suttons Bay, hotels are limited, but several private home rentals are available. Alternatively, you can also stay nearby in the quaint, historical village of Fishtown, as it's about 15 minutes away by car.
Outdoor adventures in Suttons Bay
Relaxation comes easy in Suttons Bay as this waterside town is heavy on natural amenities. Despite its small size, Suttons Bay has several parks located nearby. If you're in the mood to fish, Coal Dock Park is the spot, as it has a pier with surrounding picnic tables. Sutton Park, otherwise known as South Shore Park, has a reputation of being one of the best beaches on the peninsula. Marina Park seems to have something for everyone as the waterside park features sand, grass, a playground, picnic tables, and grills. It's also home to the annual Suttons Bay Art Festival that takes place in early August.
The Leelanau Trail is another favorite place to take a stroll. This fully paved, 17-mile trail extends from Suttons Bay to Traverse City. Part of the TART Trails network, it's a scenic path that weaves through vineyards, lakes, and forests. If you can spend more than one day in Suttons Bay, the trail is a great alternative to the beach or a wine tasting, and an easy way to immerse yourself in nature, whether you choose to walk or bike.
There are also plenty of options for outdoor excursions with a drive across the peninsula or to its northern tip, both around 30 minutes from Suttons Bay. On the west side, the crystal-clear waters of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore are calling, while on the northern tip of the peninsula, the Grand Traverse Lighthouse has been restored so visitors can see what it was like to live as a lighthouse keeper in the early 1900s.
Where to eat and drink around Suttons Bay
Surrounded by lush vineyards to the north and south, particularly around Traverse City, Suttons Bay is situated along the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail with over 24 wineries to choose from. In the heart of town is Gilchrist Farm Winery. After a 30-year career in the Navy, married couple Marc and Elizabeth Huntoon decided to return to their native home of Michigan for a post-career "hobby." The result, Gilchrist Farm Winery, is a regenerative farm that produces Italian, Spanish, and Austrian varietals.
Just outside Suttons Bay is Black Star Farms, a 160-acre property where you can wander through forests, orchards, and vineyards, finishing in the tasting room to sample one of their 40+ award-winning wines. Keep the tastings going just a few minutes south of Black Star Farms at Two K Farms Cidery and Winery, a second-generation family-owned farm, cidery, and winery. With tasting room views of Grand Traverse Bay, the unique micro-climate surrounding the farm is ideal for growing apples, wine grapes, and hops.
For options beyond wine tasting, Hive Coffee is a craft coffee cafe with a focus on mental health and honey bee conservation. The team behind this social enterprise is committed to doing good while serving great food and coffee. Three heavy-hitting restaurants in town include Peninsula Provisions, which is great for grab-and-go items; hyper-local cuisine at Martha's Leelanau Table; and Fiddleheads, where enhanced craft cocktails, artists in residence, and backyard DJs reign supreme. The first microbrewery in Suttons Bay, Hop Lot Brewing Co., is another family-friendly spot with a year-round beer garden that features campfires, outdoor games, and a range of beers all set in a "middle-of-the-woods" ambiance.