Michigan's Picturesque Fishing Village Brims With Great Lake Charm, Darling Shops, And Unique Restaurants

In Northern Michigan, Leland is a tiny town hidden on Lake Michigan's shore, on the Leland Peninsula. Originally inhabited by Native Americans, the peninsula was settled by Europeans in the 1850s. They established Leland as one of Michigan's most picturesque villages, and the town's historic district, Fishtown, is a charming fishing village that still exists today.

To get there, Leland is a 30-minute drive north of Cherry Capital Airport (TVC) in Traverse City, another one-of-a-kind Midwest destination for beach lovers. The drive to Leland passes along the 21-mile Lake Leelanau, which funnels into the Leland River that cuts directly through Leland and Fishtown. Fishtown is one of the last remaining fishing villages on the Great Lakes, and its authentic maritime culture and heritage have been preserved carefully, giving visitors a real feel for what life there used to be like. Wooden fishing shacks, smokehouses where fish are cured, and tug boats moored along the town's docks all line the Leland River. While the original exterior structure of the wooden shanties has been preserved, the interiors have been converted into modern shops and restaurants, creating a vibe unlike any other villages on Lake Michigan.

Fishtown is perfect for a day trip from Traverse City, potentially as part of the underappreciated Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail. Or you can visit as a base to spend a couple of days enjoying the town and visiting nearby sites along the shore, like the Grand Traverse Lighthouse. The drive to the lighthouse is 30 minutes from Leland, but you can easily spend the whole day making stops in the Clay Cliffs Natural Area and Houdek Dunes Natural Area. Don't forget to see the Leelanau State Park Observation platform, which you can only access by hiking in but which features stunning views of Lake Michigan.