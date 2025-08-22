The Caribbean's 'ABC' Islands Offer Pristine Beaches Outside The Notorious Hurricane Belt

Let's kick things off with the first island on the list that also happens to be the most famous, at least if the Beach Boys are to be believed. Aruba is also the safest Caribbean island in 2025, making it an inviting destination for all travelers. Not only is the island fairly safe from crime, but it's also well outside the Hurricane Belt, so you almost never have to worry about planning around inclement weather. Generally, Aruba has a hot and dry climate with temperatures in the 80s practically year-round. The summers, however, can get pretty muggy and humid, although trade winds can help you beat the heat.

When it comes to beaches, the entire island is covered in white sand, but some spots are much better than others. Most of the infrastructure, including the capital city, is on the western side of the island, so the eastern half is much more rugged and undeveloped. So, if you're feeling adventurous, you might want to try uncrowded beaches like Andicuri Beach, Daimari Beach, or Dos Playa. However, if you prefer to be closer to the action and want endlessly walkable beaches, you can check out Eagle Beach or Divi Beach, which are next to all kinds of shopping and dining options.

Aruba's cuisine is a mixture of native Caribbean, Spanish, and Dutch, giving the island a unique flavor. If you want to eat and drink like a local, try dishes like pastechi or stoba di caprito (goat stew). You can also get a side of history by eating in a historical restaurant, such as the Old Cunucu House, the De Olde Molen (Dutch for the Old Mill), or Restaurant Anno 1877. The Old Mill is perfect if you want to learn more about Dutch colonization and culture on the island.