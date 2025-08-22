Georgia's Highest State Park Thrives In The Blue Ridge Mountains With Scenic Trails, Wildflowers, And Waterfalls
It seems pretty obvious. In order to experience the best mountain views, you've got to get to the highest point. With an elevation of 3,640 feet, Black Rock Mountain is Georgia's highest state park and a go-to location for sweeping vistas. This rings especially true in the fall, when the Blue Ridge Mountains are painted with spectacular hues of red, orange, and yellow. In fact, Black Rock is listed as one of Georgia's top 10 state parks for autumn leaf watchers.
But to get those breathtaking views, you've got to go up — straight up. Black Rock Mountain State Park is accessible only by a narrow road of switchbacks and steep grades, something to keep in mind if you're traveling in a large vehicle or towing a heavy trailer. Campers have reported hearing large booms from vehicles trying to make it up the mountain. But once you arrive safely at the top, you'll forget the white-knuckled journey you just took when you see all that awaits you.
Black Rock's diversity of trails have incredible overlooks, waterfalls, and lakeside beauty
You may want to consider first stopping at the stunning Black Rock Overlook located next to the visitor center. With its mix of sloping natural stone and soft grasses, the massive overlook is the perfect place to sit and relax while taking in expansive views across the mountaintops. Just a short walk past the visitor center is the Blue Ridge Overlook. It has a smaller viewing platform, but the scenery is just as stunning. A third overlook is within the park, but it's a bit tougher to get to. Located along the 2.2-mile Tennessee Rock Trail, this overlook requires hikers to climb grades of up to 25% to reach the summit. But once there, they're treated to incredible views across 80 miles, spanning Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
Speaking of hiking, Black Rock has an even more strenuous 7.2-mile backcountry trail. Named after one of the park's first rangers, James E. Edmonds, the trail offers four overnight camping sites that require both a permit and a reservation. Make your backcountry adventure a little more comfortable with this list of recommended gear. If that sounds a bit extreme for your tastes, opt for an easier hike on the Black Rock Lake Trail. Less than a mile long, this flat loop around the 17-acre lake includes several picturesque wooden boardwalks and bridges for creek crossings and up close-up views of the water. A wheelchair-friendly pier welcomes anglers to try their luck at catching local bass or rainbow trout. Those looking for a bigger lake can head 17 miles south to Lake Rabun, a beautiful recreation and camping haven known for its diversity of fish, including the Canadian-native walleye.
Get the perfect mixture of outdoor adventures and upscale experiences
Black Rock Mountain State Park has more than 70 different lodging options, from renovated farmhouse cottages to rustic pioneer campsites. Guests staying within the park's tent and RV campground have easy access to the Ada-Hi Falls Trail. Even though it's only a half-mile round trip, the descent to the waterfall involves stairs that can be quite slippery and steep inclines. But there is a platform at the base of the falls where you can catch your breath before you start climbing your way back to the trailhead.
After a day outdoors, it's time to clean up and head down the mountain to the serene and cozy town of Clayton. Serving Rabun County's wealthy Lake Burton community, Clayton is full of stylish boutiques, vintage art galleries, and delicious, upscale farm-to-table restaurants. Wine lovers can get their fix in the tasting rooms downtown or at one of several vineyards in the area. Located just 6 miles north of downtown Clayton, The 12 Spies Vineyard features gorgeous outdoor spaces that are perfect for a picnic and a glass of wine while watching the sunset over the mountains. For a stiffer cocktail, drive a mile south of Clayton to check out the Moonrise Distillery and its award-winning vodka spirits.