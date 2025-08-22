Georgia's Highest State Park Thrives In The Blue Ridge Mountains With Scenic Trails, Wildflowers, And Waterfalls

You may want to consider first stopping at the stunning Black Rock Overlook located next to the visitor center. With its mix of sloping natural stone and soft grasses, the massive overlook is the perfect place to sit and relax while taking in expansive views across the mountaintops. Just a short walk past the visitor center is the Blue Ridge Overlook. It has a smaller viewing platform, but the scenery is just as stunning. A third overlook is within the park, but it's a bit tougher to get to. Located along the 2.2-mile Tennessee Rock Trail, this overlook requires hikers to climb grades of up to 25% to reach the summit. But once there, they're treated to incredible views across 80 miles, spanning Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Speaking of hiking, Black Rock has an even more strenuous 7.2-mile backcountry trail. Named after one of the park's first rangers, James E. Edmonds, the trail offers four overnight camping sites that require both a permit and a reservation. Make your backcountry adventure a little more comfortable with this list of recommended gear. If that sounds a bit extreme for your tastes, opt for an easier hike on the Black Rock Lake Trail. Less than a mile long, this flat loop around the 17-acre lake includes several picturesque wooden boardwalks and bridges for creek crossings and up close-up views of the water. A wheelchair-friendly pier welcomes anglers to try their luck at catching local bass or rainbow trout. Those looking for a bigger lake can head 17 miles south to Lake Rabun, a beautiful recreation and camping haven known for its diversity of fish, including the Canadian-native walleye.