A Glistening Man-Made Lake Hidden In Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Recreation And Camping Haven

While fishing is likely the top recreational activity at Lake Rabun, there's lots to do for visitors to the area. Located near the Lake Rabun Campground is a 2.2-mile-long trail that leads to Panther Falls and Angel Falls. Here, hikers can wander into the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest and see the two stunning waterfalls. In all, it usually takes a little over an hour to complete the hike, and the later section, between Panther Falls and Angel Falls, can be a bit steep. Visitors to Lake Rabun are also just a short 30-minute drive from Tallulah Gorge State Park, home to Tallulah Falls, the "Niagara of the South," and other majestic waterfalls and mountains.

And, while camping is a great option, there are a number of quality lodging options that don't involve roughing it in a tent. The stunning Lake Rabun Hotel is a great destination inn. Built in 1922, the hotel is just across the street from the lake and is situated along the east end of the reservoir. It's popular with guests who might want a more sophisticated place to stay while enjoying the lake, the mountains, and the forests surrounding it. Another lodging option at the lake is the historic Barn at Lake Rabun. Constructed in 1917, just after the lake's dam was built, this destination was built by Samuel Candler Dobbs, the one-time president of The Coca-Cola Company. Dobbs was among many of Atlanta's wealthy elite who built big, beautiful homes on the shores of Lake Rabun shortly after it was filled, and the Barn is now a quaint and interesting place to stay. It was built to resemble a classic European hunting lodge. But no matter where travelers stay, a visit to Lake Rabun is an awesome retreat, with no shortage of things to do.