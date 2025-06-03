A Glistening Man-Made Lake Hidden In Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Recreation And Camping Haven
A north Georgia reservoir tucked into the Blue Ridge Mountains boasts 25 miles of shoreline and offers some stellar camping and lodging options for visitors arriving to enjoy its refreshing waters. Lake Rabun, near the town of Lakemont and about two hours northeast of Atlanta by car, is also a quality fishing destination for adventurous anglers interested in catching walleye — a rare opportunity in much of the South. Walleye are native to Canada and the cooler parts of the US, and Lake Rabun's cold, deep waters offer excellent habitat for the transplanted fish. Constructed in 1915 behind a dam on the Tugalo and Tallulah rivers, the lake fills one of the deepest and longest valleys in the Blue Ridge Mountains, encompassing 835 acres. While it is a deep lake, it's not Georgia's deepest. That's Carters Lake, Georgia's "Miracle in the Mountains," boasting trails, campsites and unparalleled beauty.
Lake Rabun is an excellent location for campers visiting the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest. The Lake Rabun Campground, managed by the U.S. Forest Service, offers 81 total campsites, including tent sites and RV sites with electric and water hookups. Visit recreation.gov to reserve a Lake Rabun campsite. The campground is part of the Lake Rabun Beach Recreation Area that offers a swimming beach and a boat ramp for anglers, recreational boaters and water skiers. Note: there are no boat rental companies on Lake Rabun — visitors will need their own watercraft or a trailer to haul a rental from another area.
Lots to do and great places to stay on Lake Rabun
While fishing is likely the top recreational activity at Lake Rabun, there's lots to do for visitors to the area. Located near the Lake Rabun Campground is a 2.2-mile-long trail that leads to Panther Falls and Angel Falls. Here, hikers can wander into the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest and see the two stunning waterfalls. In all, it usually takes a little over an hour to complete the hike, and the later section, between Panther Falls and Angel Falls, can be a bit steep. Visitors to Lake Rabun are also just a short 30-minute drive from Tallulah Gorge State Park, home to Tallulah Falls, the "Niagara of the South," and other majestic waterfalls and mountains.
And, while camping is a great option, there are a number of quality lodging options that don't involve roughing it in a tent. The stunning Lake Rabun Hotel is a great destination inn. Built in 1922, the hotel is just across the street from the lake and is situated along the east end of the reservoir. It's popular with guests who might want a more sophisticated place to stay while enjoying the lake, the mountains, and the forests surrounding it. Another lodging option at the lake is the historic Barn at Lake Rabun. Constructed in 1917, just after the lake's dam was built, this destination was built by Samuel Candler Dobbs, the one-time president of The Coca-Cola Company. Dobbs was among many of Atlanta's wealthy elite who built big, beautiful homes on the shores of Lake Rabun shortly after it was filled, and the Barn is now a quaint and interesting place to stay. It was built to resemble a classic European hunting lodge. But no matter where travelers stay, a visit to Lake Rabun is an awesome retreat, with no shortage of things to do.
Lake Rabun is a quality fishing destination
Lake Rabun is a long and narrow reservoir that offers anglers lots of variety when it comes to fishing. Not only is it a great place to go after walleye, it's also home to yellow perch, spotted bass, shoal bass, largemouth bass, striped bass, black crappie, brown trout, and other traditional sunfish, like bluegill, redbreast and shellcrackers. Lake Rabun is known more for its overall diversity among fish, not so much as a trophy fishery. That said, the lake record for largemouth bass is 12 pounds and 6 ounces — a hog of a fish caught by Harrison Nix in June of 1993.
The lake's long and snaking geography offers anglers the chance to motor into quiet backwater bays and fish along points with steep drop offs. The lake's bass usually hang out in water no deeper than 20 feet, so they're generally found closer to shore. This makes the lake a solid fishery for footbound anglers who cast from the bank. The walleye, stripers and the odd brown trout will seek out colder waters, so they're generally found in deeper areas of the stunning mountain lake.
The best time of the year to catch walleye is during their spawning season in March and early April when they're in shallower waters. Anglers should fish near creek mouths and just off the bank near Nacoochee Park, which is managed by Georgia Power. Night fishing for walleye can be very good at Lake Rabun, and anglers often have success using minnows or lures that imitate small baitfish. Nightcrawlers and grubs work, too. Lake Rabun might be the South's answer to Wisconsin's Lake Winnebago, a lake paradise for windsurfing, adventure and world-class fishing.