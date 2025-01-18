Ditch Atlanta Crowds At A Serene Georgia Mountain Town With Waterfalls, Trails, And Cozy Charm

Looking to ditch the city crowds of Atlanta and find a place where life moves a bit slower amid an outdoor recreation wonderland with some surprising cultural amenities? Consider a two-hour drive to the Appalachian foothills, to the charming town of Clayton, Georgia. Here, on the shoulders of the Blue Ridge Mountains, visitors can chase waterfalls and hike several miles of beautiful trails, only to retire to town for some impressive dining, drinking, and lodging options.

Clayton and the surrounding area is the original home of the Cherokee people. Officially founded in 1821, the community today is a diverse recreational home base for tourists who love to be outdoors, but also appreciate good food, good wine, and world-class hospitality. On the wild side, Rabun County, where Clayton is situated, is home to more than 30 notable waterfalls, two notable trail systems and two major rivers. On the more refined side, the county is a part of Georgia's wine country, and is home to several wineries and a couple of award-winning distilleries, many of which are open for frequent tours. Combined, these recreational assets make Clayton a very appealing destination for city-weary tourists looking for something a little different.