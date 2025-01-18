Ditch Atlanta Crowds At A Serene Georgia Mountain Town With Waterfalls, Trails, And Cozy Charm
Looking to ditch the city crowds of Atlanta and find a place where life moves a bit slower amid an outdoor recreation wonderland with some surprising cultural amenities? Consider a two-hour drive to the Appalachian foothills, to the charming town of Clayton, Georgia. Here, on the shoulders of the Blue Ridge Mountains, visitors can chase waterfalls and hike several miles of beautiful trails, only to retire to town for some impressive dining, drinking, and lodging options.
Clayton and the surrounding area is the original home of the Cherokee people. Officially founded in 1821, the community today is a diverse recreational home base for tourists who love to be outdoors, but also appreciate good food, good wine, and world-class hospitality. On the wild side, Rabun County, where Clayton is situated, is home to more than 30 notable waterfalls, two notable trail systems and two major rivers. On the more refined side, the county is a part of Georgia's wine country, and is home to several wineries and a couple of award-winning distilleries, many of which are open for frequent tours. Combined, these recreational assets make Clayton a very appealing destination for city-weary tourists looking for something a little different.
The great outdoors beckons
Clayton is the ideal home base for visitors looking to get outside and enjoy all that southern Appalachia has to offer. Situated near the Tallulah and Chattooga rivers, Clayton offers guests the chance to take in more than two dozen marked and accessible waterfalls, including L'Eau d'Or, Hurricane, Oceana, and Bridal Veil falls, all of which can be seen from Tallulah Gorge State Park about 17 minutes south of town. The area is home to the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, which boasts 867,000 acres of public lands that stretch across much of northern Georgia. The forest offers 850 miles of hiking and off-road vehicle trails, dozens of campsites, and loads of opportunities to get off the beaten path.
The Chattooga River, located just 15 miles east of Clayton, flows from nearby South Carolina into Georgia and offers some of the most thrilling whitewater rafting and kayaking experiences in the Southeast. Boasting Class II to Class IV rapids, the river is a wild water experience, unlike another famous Georgia whitewater course that's distinctly urban. For those who love the water, but want something a bit more subdued, the area around Clayton is a fly-fishing mecca — both the Tallulah and Chattooga rivers are stocked with trout, and some of the smaller streams in the area are home to wild brown, rainbow and brook trout. All are prized fly-fishing targets, and all can be caught within day-trip distance of Clayton.
Clayton's refined side might surprise visitors
With all Clayton has to offer to the outdoor lover, the town of just over 2,000 people offers a surprisingly diverse dining scene with some upscale options that'll put a smile on any foodie's face. Headed up by the critically acclaimed Fortify Kitchen and Bar in downtown Clayton (which offers regional fare highlighted by locally sourced ingredients), and rounded out by smaller cafes and bars, the social scene in this small mountain town is significant. After a dinner of herb-roasted rainbow trout, couscous salad, red cabbage, and smoked trout roe-dill beurré blanc, head on over to the Universal Joint for a great beer menu and a specialty cocktail list that should raise a pinky finger or two.
For those interested in wine and spirits, Clayton and the surrounding area is a great destination. The Napa South Wine Bar and the High Roads Tasting Room are right in town. Just outside of Clayton, wine lovers can visit Kingwood Winery and Tiger Mountain Vineyards. Both offer tours, and Kingwood is a legit resort — guests can stay and play right from the vineyard. And, just at the south end of town is the Moonrise Distillery, home of the 2019 Georgia Trustees Wine and Spirits Challenge winner for best vodka. Like other notable destinations hidden in the Georgia foothills, Clayton's outdoor heart and cultural offerings combine to make the community an excellent destination, away from the hustle and bustle of the city.