Between Baltimore And Washington, DC, Is A Maryland Gem With Restaurants, Shops, And A Stunning Botanical Garden

Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., this Maryland suburb is a gem that may not have come across your radar. Right off the D.C. Metro Red Line, Wheaton, Maryland, is a community just outside the Capital Beltway, home to over 50,000 people. Downtown Wheaton features shopping centers, the revamped Wheaton Mall, a movie theater, restaurants, and parks, all within walking distance of the Wheaton Metro station. While this area is accessible by public transit, it's still suburban and easiest to traverse via car if you stray from the shops.

Many may be more familiar with some of Wheaton's neighbors, such as Silver Spring and Bethesda. Bethesda, Washington, D.C.'s charming northern neighbor, is a walkable town with trendy shops and vibrant eateries. Both have their own thriving nightlife and cultural scenes. By contrast, Wheaton is a bit more off the beaten path. Just one stop further on the Red Line, it offers a quieter, suburban atmosphere. But just a 10-minute drive away is a stunning botanical garden, Brookside Gardens.

Brookside Gardens is also connected to Wheaton Regional Park, which offers a wide range of activities for the whole family. The park is a short drive or bus ride from the train and sits about equidistant between the Wheaton and Glenmont Metro stations, making it walkable from either. At Wheaton Regional Park, you'll find multiple expansive playgrounds, baseball fields, basketball courts, softball fields, dog parks, walking trails, an indoor fitness facility, and a year-round indoor ice rink. In the fall, the park's train, which is popular with families who have small children, even turns into a spooky Halloween ride.