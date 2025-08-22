Between Baltimore And Washington, DC, Is A Maryland Gem With Restaurants, Shops, And A Stunning Botanical Garden
Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., this Maryland suburb is a gem that may not have come across your radar. Right off the D.C. Metro Red Line, Wheaton, Maryland, is a community just outside the Capital Beltway, home to over 50,000 people. Downtown Wheaton features shopping centers, the revamped Wheaton Mall, a movie theater, restaurants, and parks, all within walking distance of the Wheaton Metro station. While this area is accessible by public transit, it's still suburban and easiest to traverse via car if you stray from the shops.
Many may be more familiar with some of Wheaton's neighbors, such as Silver Spring and Bethesda. Bethesda, Washington, D.C.'s charming northern neighbor, is a walkable town with trendy shops and vibrant eateries. Both have their own thriving nightlife and cultural scenes. By contrast, Wheaton is a bit more off the beaten path. Just one stop further on the Red Line, it offers a quieter, suburban atmosphere. But just a 10-minute drive away is a stunning botanical garden, Brookside Gardens.
Brookside Gardens is also connected to Wheaton Regional Park, which offers a wide range of activities for the whole family. The park is a short drive or bus ride from the train and sits about equidistant between the Wheaton and Glenmont Metro stations, making it walkable from either. At Wheaton Regional Park, you'll find multiple expansive playgrounds, baseball fields, basketball courts, softball fields, dog parks, walking trails, an indoor fitness facility, and a year-round indoor ice rink. In the fall, the park's train, which is popular with families who have small children, even turns into a spooky Halloween ride.
Spend an afternoon at Brookside Gardens
An award-winning botanical garden, Brookside Gardens is one of Wheaton's true hidden gems. Located near where Silver Spring meets Wheaton along the Red Line at the Glenmont station — the last stop in that direction — Brookside Gardens is a stunning botanical garden with a nature center, butterfly garden, and a series of outdoor walking trails. The gardens connect to Wheaton Regional Park and can be reached by car or through another entrance inside the park.
At Brookside Gardens, which spans 50 acres, there are several areas to explore. It includes various themed gardens, such as the Aquatic Garden, Azalea Garden, Butterfly Garden, Children's Garden, Rose Garden, Japanese-style Garden, Trial Garden, Rain Garden, Perennial Garden, Yew Garden, the Maple Terrace, and Fragrance Garden. Paved trails and a woodland walk make the grounds accessible year-round. This spot is perfect for children of all ages, who will have plenty of different options to explore depending on their interests, but it's also a wonderful experience for adults. Yoga and tai chi classes are also offered on-site.
Brookside Gardens hosts seasonal events throughout the year. In the spring and summer, The Butterfly Experience features hundreds of species and casual lectures from experts. Tickets for the event are sold separately. During the winter holidays, the gardens transform into a walking winter light display. According to Reddit, another destination nearby is one of the 14 best botanical gardens in the country.
A diverse range of restaurants, cafes, and bakeries
The small communities that make up the Maryland suburbs immediately outside of Washington, D.C., are the most ethnically diverse in the country. Silver Spring and Rockville, which both bleed into Wheaton, even ranked in the top 10 in WalletHub's 2025 list of most diverse cities. It's no surprise, then, that Wheaton offers an incredibly diverse range of restaurants serving a wide variety of cuisine.
In downtown Wheaton, within just a few blocks, you'll find Ethiopian, Caribbean, American, Asian, Indian, Italian, Mexican, Argentinian, and Peruvian restaurants, as well as kosher and specialty food options. The area boasts more than 120 dining options, including fast food and familiar chains that are easy to pick up on your way out of town after a long day. While there are sit-down restaurants in Wheaton, this is a fairly casual area. If you're looking for button-down dining, Bethesda and Rockville have more options.
Wheaton is also home to several bakeries and cafes. Caramelo Bakery and Ooh La La Bakery both serve fresh-baked goods, including croissants, cookies, cakes, cupcakes, and pastries. Of course, there are always popular chains like Rita's to fall back upon. If you're ready to branch out after a successful day in Wheaton, an hour from Washington, D.C., is Maryland's hip and historic city with award-winning food, art, and fun.