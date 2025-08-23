The Banks Of This Underrated Tennessee River Feature Amazing Hikes, Scenic Waterfalls, And Cozy Campsites

Travelers headed to Tennessee will likely have cultural destinations on their mind, including the iconic cities of Nashville and Memphis. Yet visitors to the Volunteer State shouldn't overlook its natural gems, including the underrated Tellico River, with its amazing hikes leading to scenic waterfalls. About two hours away from Knoxville, the aquatic artery is a piece of an artsy region brimming with beauty and outdoor adventure.

Nestled within the Cherokee National Forest, the Tellico is part of a larger 30,000-acre intersection of three rivers and their offshoots. The Bald River Gorge Wilderness and Citico Creek Wilderness have ensured the river's major tributaries remain pristine. This creates a diverse collection of activities to enjoy. The biggest attraction — trout — draws anglers, though other travelers can enjoy hunting, wildlife viewing, backpacking, and plenty of other outdoor adventures during a visit.

Travelers who can't drive there can reach the river via McGhee Tyson Airport, a smaller regional travel hub 90 minutes away. The river's campsites offer the best and most logical overnight accommodations. The Indian Boundary Recreation Area, a family-oriented locale, has nearly 100 sites stocked with essentials like fire rings and electric hookups, with bathroom facilities and drinking water close by. The sites also have access to a swim beach, picnic areas, and a dazzling hike (more on that later). The North River area includes sites more suited for visitors with thicker skin, ideal for primitive camping. Regardless of which site you choose, make sure you bring the best camping gear for an easy retreat into the wilderness.