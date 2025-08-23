The Banks Of This Underrated Tennessee River Feature Amazing Hikes, Scenic Waterfalls, And Cozy Campsites
Travelers headed to Tennessee will likely have cultural destinations on their mind, including the iconic cities of Nashville and Memphis. Yet visitors to the Volunteer State shouldn't overlook its natural gems, including the underrated Tellico River, with its amazing hikes leading to scenic waterfalls. About two hours away from Knoxville, the aquatic artery is a piece of an artsy region brimming with beauty and outdoor adventure.
Nestled within the Cherokee National Forest, the Tellico is part of a larger 30,000-acre intersection of three rivers and their offshoots. The Bald River Gorge Wilderness and Citico Creek Wilderness have ensured the river's major tributaries remain pristine. This creates a diverse collection of activities to enjoy. The biggest attraction — trout — draws anglers, though other travelers can enjoy hunting, wildlife viewing, backpacking, and plenty of other outdoor adventures during a visit.
Travelers who can't drive there can reach the river via McGhee Tyson Airport, a smaller regional travel hub 90 minutes away. The river's campsites offer the best and most logical overnight accommodations. The Indian Boundary Recreation Area, a family-oriented locale, has nearly 100 sites stocked with essentials like fire rings and electric hookups, with bathroom facilities and drinking water close by. The sites also have access to a swim beach, picnic areas, and a dazzling hike (more on that later). The North River area includes sites more suited for visitors with thicker skin, ideal for primitive camping. Regardless of which site you choose, make sure you bring the best camping gear for an easy retreat into the wilderness.
Waterfall hikes near the Tellico River
The Tellico River may be a rushing body of water, but the area's main attractions require a bit of footwork to see. The Benton MacKaye Trail, for instance, spans hundreds of miles from Georgia to the Smoky Mountains. Adjacent to the Tellico River, its segment 17a-17b starts at the local trout hatchery, then takes a scenic path alongside waterfalls before ascending to Whigg Meadow, which offers a panoramic 360-degree view. Other trails, such as 129 within the Indian Boundary Recreation Area, close to the aforementioned campsites, offer a 3.2-mile stroll around its eponymously-named lake. There are a few destinations you must see.
The distant hum of rushing water should offer some clue as to where you should head. The Bald River Falls, a wall of frothing white water, is just off the road that follows the Tellico River. The impressive, 90-foot falls sit right next to the Tellico River Road, making it a popular stop for passersby. Plan accordingly, and hike there from another location if you can. Depending on the day and its flow, you may even get a bit of mist headed your way, which can help cool you down, alongside the falls' gentle hum.
Visitors won't have to go far to reach the next waterfall, with Baby Falls less than a third of a mile onward. Its diminutive, 15-foot size makes it worthy of the "baby" name, especially when compared to its bigger, louder sibling, Bald River Falls. Still, the picturesque little jet of rushing water offers another tranquil stop to include during your visit. If you plan to venture out on your own, be sure to read up on safety tips before a solo hike. There is no wrong time to visit the Tellico River and its sites.