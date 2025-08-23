Colorado's Secret Beach Camping Destination Thrives On A Pair Of Side-By-Side Lakes Near A Majestic Mountain
Travelers can list gorgeous beach campgrounds in places like the Caribbean, Florida, and even California, but when you think of a landlocked state like Colorado, it would be more or less an undiscovered gem. However, beaches with dramatic coastlines do exist in the Rockies, even if it's not your typical backdrop painted with palm trees and coconuts. On the ultimate summer road trip, you'll find some of Colorado's most breathtaking beaches, and one stop you won't want to miss is Twin Lakes Reservoir, a pair of side-by-side lakes nestled beneath towering peaks.
You'll find it tucked between Leadville and Buena Vista off Highway 24, offering easy access to crystal-clear waters and sandy shores. There are five main places to pitch a tent: Dexter Campground, Lakeview Campground, Parry Peak Campground, Twin Peaks Campground, and White Star Campground. Each has its own unique views and proximity to hiking trails, fishing spots, and quiet beach areas perfect for swimming or kayaking. At Twin Lakes, you can camp under the vast Midwest sky, lie back, and admire the twinkling stars dotted in the darkness overhead. By day, water activities provide a different, more adventurous entertainment. This hidden beach spot is a rare combination of mountain serenity and lakeside adventure that lets you soak in panoramic mountain views while enjoying the gentle lullaby of the lakeside waves.
What it's like to go camping at Twin Lakes Reservoir
The midnight blue sky with millions of stars illuminating the campsite pictured above is just one of the many treats of this hidden gem camping spot. As the sun dips behind the surrounding peaks, the calm waters of Twin Lakes shimmer in the fading light, creating a mirror-like reflection of the mountains and sky. By day, the reservoir is a mix of relaxation and adventure, including paddleboarding across the glassy surface, fishing for rainbow trout, or hiking trails that wind through fragrant pine forests.
The Twin Lakes Reservoir is a crowd favorite, as reviewers have awarded it over a 4.5-star rating on Tripadvisor. People have stayed in the heat of summer or amongst the powdery winters — one reviewer even commented that the lakes are just as breathtaking frozen. Simple activities like skipping stones across the water or reading in a hammock feel elevated in such a serene setting. Twin Lakes Reservoir isn't just camping, it's an immersive retreat into nature's splendor, where every moment feels timeless. Be sure to prepare everything yourself, including water for drinking, cooking, or extinguishing campfires, as the campgrounds don't provide it. Going solo? We curated a list of things you need for a camping trip in solitude.