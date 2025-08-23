Colorado's Secret Beach Camping Destination Thrives On A Pair Of Side-By-Side Lakes Near A Majestic Mountain

Travelers can list gorgeous beach campgrounds in places like the Caribbean, Florida, and even California, but when you think of a landlocked state like Colorado, it would be more or less an undiscovered gem. However, beaches with dramatic coastlines do exist in the Rockies, even if it's not your typical backdrop painted with palm trees and coconuts. On the ultimate summer road trip, you'll find some of Colorado's most breathtaking beaches, and one stop you won't want to miss is Twin Lakes Reservoir, a pair of side-by-side lakes nestled beneath towering peaks.

You'll find it tucked between Leadville and Buena Vista off Highway 24, offering easy access to crystal-clear waters and sandy shores. There are five main places to pitch a tent: Dexter Campground, Lakeview Campground, Parry Peak Campground, Twin Peaks Campground, and White Star Campground. Each has its own unique views and proximity to hiking trails, fishing spots, and quiet beach areas perfect for swimming or kayaking. At Twin Lakes, you can camp under the vast Midwest sky, lie back, and admire the twinkling stars dotted in the darkness overhead. By day, water activities provide a different, more adventurous entertainment. This hidden beach spot is a rare combination of mountain serenity and lakeside adventure that lets you soak in panoramic mountain views while enjoying the gentle lullaby of the lakeside waves.