One Of The 'World's Best Hotel Lobbies' Is In A Nashville Showpiece Of Gilded Age Glamour And Opulence
If you're planning a trip to Nashville, you'll find an abundance of aesthetically impressive hotels to check into. From the historic Hermitage Hotel, an opulent and timeless Tennessee gem with a famous restroom, to the wildly lavish Gaylord Opryland Resort, Music City is filled to the brim with acclaimed accommodations and stunning hotel lobbies to boot. Voted one of the 'World's Best Hotel Lobbies' by Condé Nast Traveler, The Union Station Nashville Yard's gorgeous Gothic-style lobby is a unique architectural gem sparkling brilliantly in a former train station terminal.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the landmark building dates back to 1900, when it flourished during the golden age of American railways. Following the inevitable decline of train travel due to automobiles and airplanes, Union Station's railroad service ended in 1979, leaving its beautiful interior empty for years. After a laborious renovation, the space was transformed into the Union Station Hotel in 1986, and is presently operated by Marriott as part of their luxe Autograph Collection. Boasting 125 elegant rooms, top-end amenities, and, of course, a jaw-dropping lobby, the Union Station Nashville Yard promises a regal retreat in the heart of Nashville.
Get an eyeful of Gilded Age glam in The Union Station lobby
Even before setting foot into The Union Station, the illustrious exterior hints at the glamorous lobby inside. Towering like a castle over Broadway in downtown Nashville, its striking Romanesque Revival architecture is an enchanting sight in the bustling city, complete with a large-faced Roman numeral clock ticking from its tallest turret.
Inside, the lobby graciously greets visitors, gleaming under a 65-foot vaulted ceiling that arches overhead. Cascading chandeliers illuminate the space, along with natural light filtering in through a Tiffany-style stained-glass skylight. Meanwhile, limestone fireplaces, Greek-style columns, spectacular sculptures, and a cream-colored marble floor fill the space below. While you're waiting to check in, you can indulge in a sophisticated cocktail at The Bar Car. Commencing each evening at 6:30 p.m., and marked by the chime of an antique train bell, the bar's Signature Hour invites guests to sip on handcrafted drinks inspired by the former train station's historic roots.
Enjoy an elegant retreat at The Union Station
Situated about 8 miles east of Nashville International Airport (BNA), Union Station is easily accessible via a 10-minute drive or a 35-minute bus ride on WeGo Transit Line 18. Checking into the hotel, you'll have an array of gorgeous guest rooms and spectacular suites to choose from, each furnished with contemporary decor and modern amenities. If you're looking for something cozy with a touch of history, check into Abigail's Room. Or, for a spacious, sophisticated stay consisting of two luxurious bedrooms, all aboard the Conductor's Suite. Meanwhile, private patios complement the sprawling Patio Suites, and all accommodations are pet-friendly, so you can bring your furry companion along for the ride.
You needn't wander far for a delectable bite. The hotel's onsite restaurant, The Stationairy, serves elevated Southern-inspired fare for brunch, lunch, and dinner. Step upon the original tile flooring from the Grand Entrance of the former train station, and take a seat to enjoy delicious dishes with locally-sourced ingredients. Try their signature Union Station Burger or eat like a king with The Toasted Elvis, a decadent peanut butter and banana concoction that pays tribute to Elvis Presley's favorite sandwich.
Of course, a trip to Music City would be incomplete without enjoying some live music. Luckily, the Union Station lobby hosts nightly performances from local musicians, ranging from acoustic folk soloists to lively jazz trios. If you're craving more tunes, step out the front door to explore the bars on the Broadway strip, most of which are buzzing with boot-stomping live music on a nightly basis. Or, check out Madison, one of Nashville's most underrated neighborhoods, filled with dive bars and Tennessee charm.