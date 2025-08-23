One Of The 'World's Best Hotel Lobbies' Is In A Nashville Showpiece Of Gilded Age Glamour And Opulence

Situated about 8 miles east of Nashville International Airport (BNA), Union Station is easily accessible via a 10-minute drive or a 35-minute bus ride on WeGo Transit Line 18. Checking into the hotel, you'll have an array of gorgeous guest rooms and spectacular suites to choose from, each furnished with contemporary decor and modern amenities. If you're looking for something cozy with a touch of history, check into Abigail's Room. Or, for a spacious, sophisticated stay consisting of two luxurious bedrooms, all aboard the Conductor's Suite. Meanwhile, private patios complement the sprawling Patio Suites, and all accommodations are pet-friendly, so you can bring your furry companion along for the ride.

You needn't wander far for a delectable bite. The hotel's onsite restaurant, The Stationairy, serves elevated Southern-inspired fare for brunch, lunch, and dinner. Step upon the original tile flooring from the Grand Entrance of the former train station, and take a seat to enjoy delicious dishes with locally-sourced ingredients. Try their signature Union Station Burger or eat like a king with The Toasted Elvis, a decadent peanut butter and banana concoction that pays tribute to Elvis Presley's favorite sandwich.

Of course, a trip to Music City would be incomplete without enjoying some live music. Luckily, the Union Station lobby hosts nightly performances from local musicians, ranging from acoustic folk soloists to lively jazz trios. If you're craving more tunes, step out the front door to explore the bars on the Broadway strip, most of which are buzzing with boot-stomping live music on a nightly basis. Or, check out Madison, one of Nashville's most underrated neighborhoods, filled with dive bars and Tennessee charm.