Tennessee is known for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, barbeque and hot chicken, bourbon, and music. Memphis has Graceland and sites related to the birth of rock and roll, the blues, and soul music, but the capital, Nashville, is Music City. For more than a century, Nashville has been a hub for country music with the Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Ole Opry, many recording studios, music publishers, and the Country Music Hall of Fame. In Memphis, the legendary Peabody Hotel is known for its elegance and infamous duck parade. In Nashville, two top hotel choices are the wildly lavish Opryland Hotel and the opulent Hermitage Hotel.

Opened in 1910, the Hermitage Hotel is a stunning showcase of Beaux-Arts architecture using both Tennessee and Italian marble. The hotel welcomes guests with a soaring lobby where light streams through a painted glass skylight. Designed by Tennessee native James Carpenter, who attended the Ecole des Beaux-Arts in Paris, the hotel has been a gathering place for politicians (the state capitol building is a stroll away), celebrities, and movers and shakers since it opened. A noteworthy restaurant, elegant afternoon tea service, sophisticated bar, and 122 spacious guest rooms bring guests through the doors, but one room of the hotel gets more attention than others. Off the lobby, the men's bathroom has been the location for music shoots and countless Instagram posts for its distinctive Art Deco design featuring shiny black and lime green glass tiles, terrazzo flooring, and a vintage two-seat shoeshine station.