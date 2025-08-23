What It Means When A Flight Attendant Performs A 'Cross-Check' On A Flight

When you see a flight attendant checking the doors, you might feel your anxiety spike and wonder stuff like what you're supposed to do if the airplane door comes flying off during your flight. Try not to let cross-check make you nervous, though. This is a routine procedure that happens before take-off and landing, no matter what, and definitely isn't an indicator that something out of the ordinary is going on. In fact, not only is it a good idea for flight attendants to check that everything is functioning correctly with the emergency evacuation slides, but it's also a hard and fast requirement. Both airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration mandate that cabin crew check all emergency equipment as soon as they board. Your flight attendants are just doing their job and double-checking that everything is ready to go in the extremely unlikely event that there is an emergency.

To settle your nerves even further, you should know that it's called "cross-check," not just "check," because it's the second confirmation. That means that by the time the flight attendants announce a cross-check, all the doors have already been inspected and armed. When flight attendants say "cross-check complete," they are saying they've now made sure the plane doors are ready for an emergency twice, so you can relax and enjoy your flight, confident in the knowledge that the emergency slide would be there for you if you needed it. Barbi assured Islands in an exclusive interview, "It's also the last link in a safety chain that starts the moment we board the aircraft. When you hear 'cross-check complete,' we're telling the flight deck — each other — and ourselves — that we're ready to keep you safe."