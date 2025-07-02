The Exit Row Perk That Isn't What Most Travelers Think (And Why It Matters Mid-Flight)

Lots of us have probably felt pretty clever or lucky if we've wound up in the exit row on an airplane, which flight attendants say is ideal for surviving ultra-long-haul flights. There's more legroom, no annoying person leaning their seat back into your face, and plenty of room to stand up and get out even if you're the one next to the window. And then there's the, "Are you ready, willing, and able to assist in the event of an emergency?" question you might get asked on a U.S. flight. You could say no and get moved to another seat, but if you say yes, then you're agreeing to help if something goes wrong mid-flight. If tragedy strikes, you'll have a lot more to worry about than feeling less grubby during and after the flight.

While each U.S.-based airline lists its exit row requirements in a slightly different way — United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Airlines, etc. — Cornell Law School details the full, federal, legal stipulations for sitting in an exit seat on an airplane. Per the Electronic Code of Federal Regulations (e-CFR), § 121.585, people who sit in exit seats must meet a whole lot of criteria. This includes being at least 15 years old, being able to explain things to other people, being able to grab and manipulate levers, being able to assist others, and so forth.

In other words, far from being a walk in the park — or a stretch of the legs — exit rows come with a whole lot of responsibility. And while plane accidents are exceedingly rare — one per 880,000 flights in 2024, according to the International Air Transport Association – they do happen, often starting with mistakes that occur mid-flight.