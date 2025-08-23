Wisconsin's Serene Island State Park Brims With Spacious Campsites, Fishing, Boating, And A Swim Beach

If you find yourself in Wisconsin hankering for spacious campsites, with the potential for fishing, boating, or swimming at the beach, head over to Brunet Island State Park. The park lies at the intersection of the Fisher and Chippewa Rivers, about 200 miles or three hours from Madison, which offers a mysterious "lost city" to discover.

The 1,300-acre stunner mixes adventure and gorgeous vistas, with a sampler of Wisconsin's diverse terrain. The park's trails are lined with massive hemlock trees, as deer roam the forest. Enjoy the stroll while you can, as the giant trees are quite old and are slowly being replaced by other species. Deer, cute as they may be, have been a veritable pest for the forest, munching on many native plant species at a brisk pace. If you spot fenced-off areas, those are protecting plants meant to rejuvenate the original fauna.

The park's configuration and location make it an ideal weekend escape into nature, on the water. The activities go beyond the rivers, including biking, hunting, and snowshoeing in the winter. Whenever you visit, there'll be something to do.