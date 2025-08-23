Wisconsin's Serene Island State Park Brims With Spacious Campsites, Fishing, Boating, And A Swim Beach
If you find yourself in Wisconsin hankering for spacious campsites, with the potential for fishing, boating, or swimming at the beach, head over to Brunet Island State Park. The park lies at the intersection of the Fisher and Chippewa Rivers, about 200 miles or three hours from Madison, which offers a mysterious "lost city" to discover.
The 1,300-acre stunner mixes adventure and gorgeous vistas, with a sampler of Wisconsin's diverse terrain. The park's trails are lined with massive hemlock trees, as deer roam the forest. Enjoy the stroll while you can, as the giant trees are quite old and are slowly being replaced by other species. Deer, cute as they may be, have been a veritable pest for the forest, munching on many native plant species at a brisk pace. If you spot fenced-off areas, those are protecting plants meant to rejuvenate the original fauna.
The park's configuration and location make it an ideal weekend escape into nature, on the water. The activities go beyond the rivers, including biking, hunting, and snowshoeing in the winter. Whenever you visit, there'll be something to do.
The best things to do at Burnet Island State Park
The island's 179 acres offer plenty of room to pitch a tent or park an RV across 69 sites, depending on how you roll. Campgrounds in the park's north end lie on two peninsulas that jut out of the island. The 45 sites lack electricity, but make up for the inconvenience by offering shoreline locations. The park's southern campground lacks the waterfront feel, but does have juice for your vehicle and equipment, as well as a shower and toilets. You will likely see a deer or two as the day winds down, as they are well-known grazers that roam the island at will, along with skunks, foxes, porcupines, and raccoons. In other words: keep your food somewhere safe.
The reservoir's natural diversity goes beyond its land and into its waters. A boat will let you explore Brunet Island's aquatic side. Otter, muskrat, and mink call the waters home. If you see a felled tree, it's likely a beaver's best imitation of a lumberjack. The waters' serenity makes it ideal for watching wildlife, preferably from a paddle vessel like a canoe. While taking in the scenery from afar may be nice, the real fun is in the water.
Not that you actually have to get wet. Anglers have plenty of reason to cast a line into the park's surrounding waters. Those reasons include walleye, smallmouth bass, crappie, and northern pike. Best of all, there's free basic fishing equipment at the park office. You can also toss the rod and reel aside and go for a swim. A roped-off designated swimming area serves as a beach, perfect for those steamy days that require some cooling off.
The logistics of visiting Brunet Island State Park
Reaching Brunet Island State Park takes some patience and crafty itinerary work. The closest major airport, Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, is a two-hour drive away. You can dull the pain of the long drive by making a road trip out of it. You can, if you want, stop by Stillwater, considered the "birthplace of Minnesota," an artsy city with a lively food scene. At the other end of the drive, stop by Chippewa Falls, a riverfront city with trails and local charm, which is about 30 minutes away from the state park.
While camping within the park is the ideal way to rest, the campgrounds close during the winter. You can find accommodations at nearby Cornell, which has a hotel that costs about $200 a night. Brunet Island State Park is open year-round, with each season offering its own taste of Wisconsin nature. There's no wrong time to go. Even in winter, when cross-country skiers can hit the island's 4.3 miles of trails.