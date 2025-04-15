'The Birthplace Of Minnesota' Is A Picturesque, Artsy City With A Lively Food Scene And Historic Downtown

Situated on the west bank of the St. Croix River which separates Minnesota from Wisconsin, Stillwater is one of Minnesota's most historic small cities. A former 19th-century lumber town that at one time boasted the largest lumber mills in the United States, the city has been dubbed "the Birthplace of Minnesota" as a result of hosting the first territorial convention toward Minnesota being declared a federal state.

Today, Stillwater continues to maintain its historical links, with a quaint and picturesque downtown area characterized by vintage architecture and retro hand-painting brand advertisements — indeed, were you looking to film a feature set in early 20th century Minnesota, you couldn't do much better than Stillwater (though other Minnesotan cities, such as this hidden gem known as "America's little Sweden," do come close). Farther afield, the Stillwater Lift Bridge, constructed in 1931, is a historic feat of engineering that vaults over the St. Croix and is still in operation as a bicycle-pedestrian bridge.

But Stillwater's downtown isn't just a museum of the past. It is also the home of a bustling boutique and gallery scene, as well as a number of fantastic eateries that make the city a great place for an inspiring and indulgent getaway by the river.