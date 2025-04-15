'The Birthplace Of Minnesota' Is A Picturesque, Artsy City With A Lively Food Scene And Historic Downtown
Situated on the west bank of the St. Croix River which separates Minnesota from Wisconsin, Stillwater is one of Minnesota's most historic small cities. A former 19th-century lumber town that at one time boasted the largest lumber mills in the United States, the city has been dubbed "the Birthplace of Minnesota" as a result of hosting the first territorial convention toward Minnesota being declared a federal state.
Today, Stillwater continues to maintain its historical links, with a quaint and picturesque downtown area characterized by vintage architecture and retro hand-painting brand advertisements — indeed, were you looking to film a feature set in early 20th century Minnesota, you couldn't do much better than Stillwater (though other Minnesotan cities, such as this hidden gem known as "America's little Sweden," do come close). Farther afield, the Stillwater Lift Bridge, constructed in 1931, is a historic feat of engineering that vaults over the St. Croix and is still in operation as a bicycle-pedestrian bridge.
But Stillwater's downtown isn't just a museum of the past. It is also the home of a bustling boutique and gallery scene, as well as a number of fantastic eateries that make the city a great place for an inspiring and indulgent getaway by the river.
Arty businesses and dining in Stillwater, Minnesota
The warmer months of late spring, summer, and early fall are the perfect time to visit Stillwater. When the weather is fine, simply strolling around the city is a relaxing way to spend the day. There are 21 Stillwater buildings on the National Register of Historic Places, including the Lift Bridge, the Washington County Historic Courthouse, and many of the area's most beautiful residences. But it would be a wasted opportunity not to intersperse exploring Stillwater's historic downtown with a visit to a few of the city's most inspiring galleries and boutiques.
One must-visit is the Stillwater Art Guild Gallery, located on Main Street North not far from Stillwater Lift Bridge. A hub for artists in the St. Croix Valley for the last 25 years, the premises are in the 120-year-old Isaac Staples Sawmill and exhibits for sale works by around 50 artists and craftspeople working across a range of media. Farther south down Main Street is Galeria Saro, an art gallery and handcrafted gift boutique that focuses on high-quality paintings and prints by international, national, and local artists, as well as pottery, jewelry, textiles, and more. For more craft items, hit the popular Locale Makers Market, also on Main Street, which is home to more than 50 small businesses.
When it comes to dining, there is a wealth of options. However, for a sense of history, you might want to head to Mad Capper Saloon, a family-owned casual dining spot in an 1890 former shoe store that has been a local favorite since first opening in 1979. (Here are the four restaurants that changed America that you can still dine at today.)
Visiting Stillwater, Minnesota
The closest airport to Stillwater, Minnesota is the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, which in addition to international flights is served by many domestic flights, including New York, Boston, Atlantia, Salt Lake City, and San Francisco. From Minneapolis, Stillwater is only a 30-minute drive away. However, you can also travel by public transport by taking the tram or the Metro Transit 94 and 294 buses, which will get you to Stillwater for only a few dollars in just over two hours.
When it comes to where to stay, there are a whole host of options. Hotel Crosby is a modern boutique hotel that is centrally located and offers a rooftop hot tub. Another favorite is the Water Street Inn, a Victorian hotel right on the west bank of the St. Croix River, which is home to a lively Irish pub. Looking for other Minnesota gems? This timeless city boasts beautiful trails, historic tours, and super cozy cottage vibes and is just an hour from Stillwater.