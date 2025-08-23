This Walkable Downtown In Michigan Blends Historic Charm With A Fresh Edge Of Boutiques, Eateries, And Culture

Rochester's rich past can be felt on every street corner as you explore the historic downtown. Stroll down the charming main street, passing pretty storefronts that are reminiscent of their 19th-century history. European settlers first came to Rochester in 1817, establishing the town as the Avon Township, and the population quickly expanded, thanks to the area's rich farmland and agricultural potential.

Get a glimpse into Rochester's past at the impressive mid-19th-century Rollin Sprague Building, or Old Stone Store, the town's oldest commercial building, built nearly two centuries ago, in 1849. Beginning life as a general store and housing various businesses since then it was taken over by The Home Bakery in 1930, which it remains in operation as today. Meanwhile, Yates Cider Mill is the oldest operating mill in Michigan powered by water, dating back to 1863. Today, it is a popular spot for family days out, with scenic trails, local pressed cider, and homemade donuts.

Downtown Rochester is bustling with charming local boutiques and family-owned businesses. Shop for antiques and jewelry at Haig's of Rochester, grab a sandwich and browse the bookshelves at Novel: A Book and Sandwich Shop, or find a pre-loved bargain while supporting a good cause at ReSale Connection. If you're on the hunt for gifts and souvenirs, Catching Fireflies is the place to go. This charming little gift shop is recognizable for its quirky green and blue exterior, which makes it feel like you're stepping inside a fairytale. It stocks all manner of handmade crafts, gifts, decor, and more, perfect mementos from your time in Rochester.