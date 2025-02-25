Situated Between Grand Rapids And Lansing Is A Scenic Michigan City With Two Rivers And Outdoor Amenities
Telling someone "I'm headed to Portland!" brings to mind one of two destinations. Usually, you're either headed for Portland, Oregon — a super trendy city with the country's best coffee — or Portland, Maine — a gorgeous New England city that's one of the best foodie destinations in the nation. However, situated between Grand Rapids and Lansing is another Portland: Portland, Michigan. With its two rivers, numerous outdoor amenities, and cultural hotspots, Portland is a must for anyone planning on visiting the Mitten State.
Although first settled as a trading outpost in the 1830s, Portland, Michigan was officially founded in 1869. Located between the Grand and Looking Glass rivers, the town flourished for decades as an industrial and commercial center. Modern Portland remains a thriving place to live, work, and play. A combination of rural scenery, great restaurants, craft breweries, and a hopping cultural scene make this "City of Two Rivers" a one-of-a-kind destination. The dual waterfronts offer endless opportunities for outdoor lovers and foodies alike to enjoy this scenic slice of Pure Michigan. Also, Portland is conveniently located 43 miles east of Grand Rapids, and only 25 miles west of Lansing, making it incredibly easy to get to via car from either the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids or the Capital Region International Airport in Lansing.
There are endless outdoor opportunities in Portland, Michigan
With two major rivers flowing through Portland's borders and the many outdoor opportunities along the waterways, Portland is an amazing destination for anyone who loves to get outside and enjoy a peaceful stroll in nature. In fact, Portland is filled with numerous places to take a scenic walk. One of the best in the city is the Portland Riverwalk, an 8-mile trail of connected parks and historic bridges that runs alongside the two rivers. There's also Bogue Flats Recreation Area, a classic city park that has baseball diamonds, basketball courts, picnic tables, and long fields that beg to be played on. Furthermore, golfers will enjoy teeing off on the scenic, rolling greens of the Willow Wood Golf Club.
With its abundant waterways, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the excellent fishing Portland offers. Several fly fishing guides operate just outside of the city, allowing traveling anglers a chance to catch some of Michigan's prized rainbow trout. Back in the city itself, Fish Ladder Park is a great place to drop a line or watch the salmon migration in fall as they jump up the manmade "fish ladder" that assists in their journey up the Grand River. You can also witness the rainbow trout using the ladder in spring. The two rivers also means that there are plenty of opportunities in Portland for short kayaking or canoeing excursions.
Portland, Michigan has plenty of riverside culture
The Grand and Looking Glass rivers aren't just for recreational purposes. They are the pulsing bloodlines of this small, but lively Michigan city, around which so much of its history and culture are based. Grand Rapids may have America's top-rated sculpture park, but Portland has plenty going for it that makes it a hub for food, beer, and cultural events. During the summer, the free concert series "Thursdays on the Grand" brings the community together to hear local bands perform on the banks of the Grand River.
You should also check out the Old Red Mill and Pavilion, a preserved flour mill near the Bogue Recreation Area. This meticulously restored timber framed structure hosts a weekly farmers market in the summer and fall that offers plenty of fun homemade crafts, produce, and flowers. After a visit to the farmers market, head back into Downtown Portland, to discover the many spots to eat and drink. Ice cream lovers need to stop in at the Chocolate Moose to get their sweet fix, while beer lovers will feel right at home at Confluxcity Brewing Company. Hoping for waterfront dining? Fabiano's River House Waterfront Grill offers a great menu filled with classic American dishes (like burgers, sandwiches, and pizzas) alongside excellent views of the river. Therefore, while Portland, Michigan may not be as metropolitan as its neighbors, it is a little gem that offers plenty of culture, outdoor activities, and dining, perfect for a relaxing small-town getaway.