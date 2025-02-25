Situated Between Grand Rapids And Lansing Is A Scenic Michigan City With Two Rivers And Outdoor Amenities

Telling someone "I'm headed to Portland!" brings to mind one of two destinations. Usually, you're either headed for Portland, Oregon — a super trendy city with the country's best coffee — or Portland, Maine — a gorgeous New England city that's one of the best foodie destinations in the nation. However, situated between Grand Rapids and Lansing is another Portland: Portland, Michigan. With its two rivers, numerous outdoor amenities, and cultural hotspots, Portland is a must for anyone planning on visiting the Mitten State.

Although first settled as a trading outpost in the 1830s, Portland, Michigan was officially founded in 1869. Located between the Grand and Looking Glass rivers, the town flourished for decades as an industrial and commercial center. Modern Portland remains a thriving place to live, work, and play. A combination of rural scenery, great restaurants, craft breweries, and a hopping cultural scene make this "City of Two Rivers" a one-of-a-kind destination. The dual waterfronts offer endless opportunities for outdoor lovers and foodies alike to enjoy this scenic slice of Pure Michigan. Also, Portland is conveniently located 43 miles east of Grand Rapids, and only 25 miles west of Lansing, making it incredibly easy to get to via car from either the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids or the Capital Region International Airport in Lansing.