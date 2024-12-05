Ready the reindeer and pack your ugliest sweater because it's time to take your best Christmas vacation yet. Parades, light shows, and holiday markets are kicking into full gear across the United States, and some towns will appear completely transformed for at least the next month. We've done your research for you and compiled a list of the most jaw-dropping, entertaining, and beautiful towns that you can visit this time of year. While we can't promise that any of them will live up to the standards set by the 2018 romantic comedy "Christmas in Love," some of them do come astonishingly close. A few towns even go so far as to name streets after classic holiday motifs, such as Mistletoe Drive in Santa Claus, Indiana.

Whether you're on the hunt for a charming and quaint place to celebrate the holidays, or you want to travel to a destination where you can take the season's kitschy, festive spirit to another level, you'll find what you're looking for on this list of the most magical towns across America that go all out for Christmas.