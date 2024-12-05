The Most Magical Towns Across America That Go All Out For Christmas
Ready the reindeer and pack your ugliest sweater because it's time to take your best Christmas vacation yet. Parades, light shows, and holiday markets are kicking into full gear across the United States, and some towns will appear completely transformed for at least the next month. We've done your research for you and compiled a list of the most jaw-dropping, entertaining, and beautiful towns that you can visit this time of year. While we can't promise that any of them will live up to the standards set by the 2018 romantic comedy "Christmas in Love," some of them do come astonishingly close. A few towns even go so far as to name streets after classic holiday motifs, such as Mistletoe Drive in Santa Claus, Indiana.
Whether you're on the hunt for a charming and quaint place to celebrate the holidays, or you want to travel to a destination where you can take the season's kitschy, festive spirit to another level, you'll find what you're looking for on this list of the most magical towns across America that go all out for Christmas.
North Pole, Alaska
A trip to the North Pole doesn't have to be a dangerous, iceberg-filled adventure when you can take a comfortable flight to Fairbanks, Alaska, then follow the Tanana River about twenty minutes southeast to the town of North Pole. That's right: This is a real town with over 2,000 residents. Although it's always Christmas at this breathtaking destination, if you come during the holiday season, a few additional attractions will delight you and your family.
Each year, the first Sunday in December is an occasion for community and good cheer in North Pole. That's when the town's official Christmas tree is lit up for the first time, and the event is accompanied by a candlelight ceremony and a hearty session of caroling. Winterfest is likewise a celebration not to be missed, as the holiday bazaar provides ample opportunity to do all your Christmas shopping, the fireworks display is dazzling, and the candlelight performance features talented local musicians.
Before leaving town, stop by the famous Santa Claus House, where letters have been sent to and from the jolly elf for over 70 years. Here, you can also shop for decorations and toys, and savor a sweet treat like fudge, cookies, or candy.
Seneca Falls, New York
If you've seen the 1946 film "It's a Wonderful Life," you may recognize elements of the fictional town of Bedford Falls in the real-life town of Seneca Falls, New York. It's worth watching the film again before visiting this picturesque hamlet, especially if you plan on stopping by the It's a Wonderful Life museum. Here, you can view memorabilia from the film set and items offering insights into the actors' lives.
During the second weekend in December, though, expect crowds to descend on Seneca Falls. The annual It's a Wonderful Life Festival features a jam-packed schedule over the course of three days. Actors from the film still make appearances and sign autographs, and a plethora of special screenings and presentations are also held.
There's more to Seneca Falls' holiday festivities than Frank Capra's masterpiece film, however. The hamlet is conveniently located near other major towns and cities like Syracuse, Rochester, Ithaca, and Auburn. Each place has its own charming holiday traditions, such as the candlelight tours in Auburn's Seward House Museum.
Natchitoches, LA
The decidedly southern state of Louisiana may not immediately come to mind when you picture Christmas, but visit the city of Natchitoches during the holiday season, and you'll leave with fond memories of warm hospitality and unique festive experiences. Natchitoches is the oldest settlement still in existence within the Louisiana Purchase Territory, and there is no better time to immerse yourself in the city's rich history than during its Christmas celebrations, which have been organized for nearly a century.
For six weeks each year, the Natchitoches Christmas Festival mesmerizes visitors with firework displays every Saturday, live music, and over 100 brightly lit set pieces along Cane River Lake. The annual parade is truly something to ogle at, featuring several bands, floats, queens, dancing groups, and Christmas characters like Santa Claus. A separate lighted boat parade is equally marvelous. Throughout the festival, you can satisfy your appetite with local foods like alligator meat, as well as tried-and-true fare like hamburgers and funnel cakes. If you have a young child, make sure to take them to Natchitoches' Santa Claus House, where Santa Claus visits with children each evening.
Leavenworth, Washington
Bavaria and Christmas go together like pretzels and beer; there's something exquisite about experiencing holiday festivities surrounded by buildings adorned with timber framing, pointed roofs, and wooden balconies. Luckily, you can head to Leavenworth, Washington, for the holidays, where you can explore a German mountain town without leaving the United States.
Undoubtedly, Leavenworth's main attractions during the winter season are the Village of Lights and Christmastown. The Village of Lights display, with over 500,000 lights, is not a spectacle to be missed. It is free to experience and lasts for three months, from the end of November through the end of February. If you want to avoid crowds and have a better chance of watching the lights twinkle against a backdrop of snow, plan on timing your visit after New Year's.
However, this would mean missing the magic of Christmastown, which operates between the end of November and December 24th. Throughout the month, carolers, choirs, bands, and folks dressed up as Christmas characters gather at a downtown gazebo to spread holiday cheer. Meanwhile, other events, such as crafts and gift wrapping, take place at the town's Festhalle. Check the town's website for an official itinerary before stepping out the door!
Helen, Georgia
On the opposite coast from Leavenworth, nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, is another town with Germanic vibes: Helen, Georgia. In the late 1960s, this former gold and lumber town rebranded and redecorated itself to resemble a Bavarian mountain town. At other times of the year, Helen is a worthy destination to visit for its surrounding wineries and the Chattahoochee River, which runs through the village and is popular for tubing and whitewater rafting.
After Thanksgiving, though, everything changes when the Lighting of the Village officially kicks off Helen's famous Christmas festivities. If you need to get a bit of shopping done, head to Helen to do it. You'll feel as though you're truly in Germany as you peruse Helen's Christmas Market, where you can buy decorations, gifts, and tasty treats. The Mistletoe Marketplace Festival is likewise a fantastic shopping event for locally made arts and crafts.
Not into shopping? Stimulate your brain by visiting Hardman Farm and experiencing Victorian Christmas traditions. Or, visit Helen during the annual Christmas parade; stake out a spot across from the gazebo downtown, where you can enjoy watching floats, horses, and fire trucks pass by and rake in enough candy to give Halloween a run for its money.
Ann Arbor, Michigan
Ann Arbor, Michigan, can get quite cold in the winter, meaning you'll have no problem getting into the Christmas spirit once you set foot in one of the city's outdoor holiday markets. After all, there's no better way to do your holiday shopping than with a cup of steaming Glühwein in hand as you browse an enormous selection of ornaments, gifts, and crafts. KindleFest is one of the more popular markets, but the lighthearted and spooky Krampusmrkt is also well worth a visit. Of course, we would be remiss not to mention Midnight Madness on Main Street, an evening when stores and restaurants stay open late as folks are entertained with special performances, delicious food, and (of course) photo opportunities with Santa Claus.
No matter the time of year, Ann Arbor is an urban oasis of recreational opportunities. Winter is no different, and a number of festive activities besides shopping will keep you busy during your visit. For instance, you can't miss ice skating at Yost Arena, where the legendary Michigan Wolverines play. Finally, we recommend booking a ticket for the annual holiday concert by the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra, which is perfect for children and adults alike.
Santa Claus, Indiana
Yes, you read that right: Santa Claus is a real town, and you can find it in Indiana, not far from where the state borders Kentucky to the south. Sometimes called "America's Christmas Hometown," Santa Claus can get you into the Christmas spirit even in the dead of summer, but the good cheer is amplified each year when the holidays roll around.
During the first three weekends of December, the Santa Claus Christmas Celebration entertains folks with events like a parade, opportunities to roast chestnuts, and letter writing to Santa inside the local post office. Of particular appeal is the Santa Claus Land of Lights, an LED light show over one mile long that describes the heartwarming tale of Rudolph. Feeling hungry? Santa's Candy Castle, which is open eight months of the year, is your one-stop-shop for candy and hot chocolate. Meanwhile, the Santa Claus Christmas Store can satisfy your craving for cookies and fudge, plus give you an opportunity to shop for Christmas gifts and decorations.
Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston is one of the most charming southern towns you can visit, and it is filled with activities and attractions year-round. The holiday season can make a visit to this city even more memorable. Visiting the South Carolina Aquarium, for example, is already one of the best activities to do with kids while visiting Charleston, but the annual Aquarium Aglow event ups the ante with light exhibits, snacks and drinks, and a SCUBA diving Santa Claus. If you're someone who loves to admire Christmas trees, head to The Charleston Place hotel, where a collection of thematically decorated trees are on display. Or if you love a classic tale, hit up the Dock Street Theatre in the French Quarter to watch "A Christmas Carol."
Of course, being a major city, Charleston has a few holiday parades, including one for boats. Charleston is also quite diverse, and the holiday season reflects that; Chanukah in the Square, for instance, caters to the Jewish community with a Menorah lighting, live music, giveaways, and latkes aplenty.
Newport Beach, California
Located just south of Anaheim in Southern California, Newport Beach is an ideal spot for a vacation any time of the year. After all, how could you say no to luxurious spas and sailboat rides across the bay? Whether you're taking a leisurely walk through the Nights of 1000 Lights at Sherman Library & Gardens or experiencing the extravagant tree lighting at Fashion Island, you'll get the best of both worlds as you enjoy the comfortable weather and get into the holiday spirit.
The Christmas Boat Parade steals the show when it comes to Newport Beach's holiday festivities. This unique tradition is over a century old, and you can expect to see everything from tiny kayaks to magnificent yachts dressed to the nines in Christmas lights. Some of the decor is so gaudy and elaborate, one might say the parade is the maritime equivalent of an ugly sweater contest. It's free to watch the spectacle, and many people do so from Marina Park.
Ogunquit, Maine
Plan a trip to Ogunquit, Maine, to discover a scenic little town on Maine's coast that is also one of America's top vacation destinations. Ogunquit is known for its thriving artistic community and gorgeous beaches. Tourists love to come here to shop, watch theatrical performances, and (because it is Maine) eat lobster. Ogunquit's annual Christmas by the Sea Festival offers variations of all these pastimes.
Just take the "Dinner with Dickens: A Christmas Carol" show; it's a one-man performance that has been a festival staple for over a decade. Then there are workshops where participants can make crafts like popcorn garlands and sew dresses for at-risk and girls in need. And naturally, you can't miss shopping at the craft fair, sipping on hot chocolate at Mornings in Paris Café, or dancing the night away in your favorite sleeping attire at "Jamming in Jammies."
Winston-Salem, North Carolina
For a dose of Moravian culture alongside modern Christmas festivities, visit Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Each year, the historic Old Salem Museums & Gardens is decked out in garlands, wreaths, and Moravian stars. Evening tours and special events on Saturdays make the festive season here even more special. Throughout the day, folks line up at the iconic wooden Heritage Bridge to take holiday photographs, and all visits should be rounded off with a trip to Winkler Bakery, which sells traditional Moravian cookies, cakes, Lovefeast buns, and cheese stars (come with an empty stomach because we do recommend trying every one of these treats!).
Once you've had your fill of sweets, drive to the Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park to see more than one million lights while listening to locally composed holiday music. Or, if you time your visit to the city correctly, catch the holiday parade downtown, which honors Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, Yule, and the winter solstice.
Duluth, Minnesota
Duluth, Minnesota, is a fittingly cold place to spend the holiday season, and it's one of your best bets if you're on the market for a white Christmas. There are plenty of opportunities in the city to warm up with hot cocoa, as well as craft beers and ciders. Consider that your incentive to first bundle up and enjoy Duluth's outdoor markets and recreational activities, such as skiing at Spirit Mountain and ice skating for free on one of the city's public rinks.
Special activities abound during the holidays. For instance, the "Tour of Lights" in Bentleyville has dazzled folks for over 20 years. The best part? It's free to take a stroll through this popular attraction. Just beside this light show is the Duluth Winter Village, where you can dig into delicious food, gather by fire pits with friends and family, ice skate, listen to carols, and shop artists' wares. When your legs tire of walking, hear a story and take a ride on the Christmas City Express Train.
Branson, Missouri
Branson is a great place to visit with family year-round, but holiday festivities make it even more special. Take Silver Dollar City's An Old Time Christmas: It is indisputably Branson's most extravagant Christmas attraction, and you'll be entertained for hours with theatrical performances, a sing-along steam train, indulgent food like caramel apples and wassail, 60 holiday shops, and more than 6.5 million twinkling lights.
Next, if "The Polar Express" brings back fond childhood memories or if you have a kid who loves the classic tale, take a ride on Branson's very own Polar Express. A ticket will afford you over an hour on the train, during which you can sip on hot chocolate, listen to the book as it is read aloud, and take pictures with Santa Claus and the Hobo.
Finally, get back into your own car for a drive through Branson's Christmas Tree City Tour. This attraction sprawls across the town and its surrounding area, featuring hundreds of unique trees. Some trees are bedecked in the usual ornaments and tinsel while others are crafted from upcycled materials. You'll have trouble picking a favorite!
Breckenridge, Colorado
This iconic ski town in Colorado is one of the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado. It also doubles as a magical spot to spend the holidays, brimming with activities like sleigh rides, dog sledding, and snowmobiling. Breckenridge is not just about outdoor adventures, though; if your wallet is burning a hole in your pocket, hit downtown for shopping galore. From jewelry boutiques to soap shops, you'll find all the memorable gifts and stocking stuffers you need.
For a charming holiday experience that will make you feel as though you are in Norway, check out Ullr Fest. The celebration is named after the god of snow in Norse mythology, and it's replete with a viking helmet decorating party, an Ullr King and Queen, a parade, a bonfire, and a unique Shotski challenge. The Lighting of Breckenridge and Race of the Santas is another quintessential holiday event that has been enjoyed for years.
Franklin, Tennessee
If you are a fan of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," then there's no better place to celebrate the holiday season than Franklin, Tennessee. The town's annual Dickens of a Christmas Festival is more than just a way to pay homage to the classic piece of literature, however. Walk the streets of Franklin over the course of this weekend, and you'll be treated to scrumptious food, fantastic holiday shopping, and entertainment so cheerful that it will make even the humbuggiest of Scrooges smile. Make sure to stop by the festival's Victorian Village, which will tickle your historical curiosity and provide you with plenty of photo opportunities alongside costumed characters.
Other staple holiday activities in Franklin include watching in awe as the town's Christmas tree is lit for the first time and catching a festive film at the retro Franklin Theatre. It's also well worth heading about 15 minutes down the road to Leiper's Fork to enjoy the popular Leiper's Fork Christmas Parade.