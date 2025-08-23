Between Portland And Seattle Is Washington's Hidden Lake Community Near Mount St. Helens With Surreal Beauty

Eleven miles southwest of Mount St. Helens, as you drive down a winding road through the Cascade Mountains between Portland and Seattle, you might be so focused on getting a view of the smoking active volcano that you miss a little lake community filled with scenic views that's mostly hidden between fir trees. Cougar, Washington is the closest community to Mount St. Helens and it is also home to one of the biggest attractions in the area: Ape Cave. One of the longest lava tubes in North America, Ape Cave has a unique structure that was created by flowing lava and offers a pitch-black hiking experience for the true adventurer. Besides the cave, you can find activities dotted around Yale Lake, natural beauty, trails, and more. This makes Cougar a great pit stop or place to stay overnight if you are headed to Mount St. Helens for a bucket list volcano hike that is as dangerous as it is breathtaking, and a lovely addition to a weekend trip or longer exploring the area.

So what's the best way to get to this small community? There are two main options. The first option is flying into Portland's PDX airport, which is approximately an hour away by car. The other option is to drive in from the Seattle/Tacoma airport, which is further away at about two and a half hours by car, but may be worth it if you want to explore Seattle.(Check out the biggest differences between Portland and Seattle here). Either way, you'll likely need to rent a car — unlike some of the other nearby attractions like Multnomah Falls or Mount St. Helens, Ape Cave in Cougar doesn't have regular guided tours from Portland and Seattle, and this is likely because they have a limited reservation system for visitors due to the caves' unique and delicate ecosystem.