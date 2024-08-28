This Bucket List Volcano Hike In Washington Is Just As Dangerous As It Is Breathtaking

If you'd been standing on the steps of the public library in downtown Portland, Oregon on the morning of May 18, 1980, you would have felt a rumble and looked up to see a giant mushroom cloud of smoke and ash erupting in the sky to the northeast. Nuclear armageddon would have flashed through your mind as you stood rooted to the ground, but, eventually, you'd learn the culprit wasn't the Cold War, but an erupting Mount St. Helens, one of the imposing stratovolcanoes that make up the Pacific Northwest's mighty Cascade Range.

Today, when viewed from any number of scenic viewpoints to the south, Mount St. Helens, located in Washington, less than two hours from Portland, still looks like a soaring, symmetrical peak, its glaciated slopes rising to a pristine summit. But looks can be deceiving.

The summer season's hike to the top is not at all technical, and you will need a permit, but unlike the hike up Europe's tallest active volcano, Mt. Etna, you aren't required to have a guide. That said, this endeavor is unbelievably grueling, as you pick your way across a seemingly endless boulder field, then trudge another mile up a steep slope of slippery volcanic ash to the top. Once you arrive there, the big reveal is breathtaking, not just because it's beautiful, but because you suddenly realize that the mountainside that appeared to be so solid as you climbed up it is just a shell, and the north side of the mountain is just, well, missing. You're staring down into a gaping crater, all that's left after that massive eruption in 1980, which killed 57 people as it blew 1,300 feet off the top of a once-solid mountain. And, even though it's open to visitors, it's still a dangerous place to be.

