This Eastern State Is Notorious For Having The Most 'Chaotic' Drivers In All Of America

It may be the smallest state in the United States, but Rhode Island is packed with things to do and see. Often mentioned as a worthy stop in American road trips for romantic getaways, this coastal state is quintessentially New England, promising the freshest food, surf, and beaches. But in an ironic twist of fate, accessing the Ocean State may prove a bit tricky: Rhode Island has received the dubious honor of having America's most "chaotic" drivers — and its road conditions certainly don't help the cause.

After crunching live traffic numbers and government data, mapping software platform eSpatial (via The Manual) conducted a study that made a strong case for steering clear of Rhode Island's streets. Categories such as road satisfaction, traffic congestion, and pothole complaints were scrutinized, as were accident-related statistics, specifically total road fatalities and speeding-related deaths.

The results were enough to make any driver wince. Rhode Island's road quality ranked last, with 37.2% of roads in poor condition. People came to Google in droves with "pothole complaint" searches, indicating "widespread driver frustration." Meanwhile, the state ranked second in fatal crashes involving overspeeding, according to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Throw in compact roadways, dense population, and infrastructure in dire need of updates, and you've got enough factors to explain the chaos surrounding the state's roadways. "It might be the smallest state in the U.S., but Rhode Island punches well above its weight in road-related problems," the study noted.