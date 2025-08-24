A Unique Ethnic Cuisine Is Dazzling Diners And Winning Awards In The Melting Pot City Of Minneapolis

In the late 18th century, an ethnic group that lived throughout China's Yellow River basin began to migrate southward and into the mountains bordering Laos, Vietnam, and Myanmar. Some even moved deep into Thailand, as the dominant Han Chinese population expanded and staked claim to the land. These migrants were farmers, favoring crops like rice, buckwheat, corn, and barley, along with whatever bounty the forest offered, and were united by a common lifestyle, similar languages, and shared ancestral and religious rituals.

They're collectively known as the Hmong people, and in recent years, their cultural footprint has grown in the West, particularly in America. More than 170,000 descendants of the Hmong live in the U.S., with the largest population residing in Minnesota, the Midwest's breathtaking Land of 10,000 Lakes. The first Hmong immigrants crossed the Pacific in 1975 as refugees of the Vietnam and Laotian Civil wars, and many traveled to Minnesota to avail of job opportunities and welfare schemes. After decades on the fringes of American society, Hmong culture has experienced a boom over the past 10 years, bridging the cultural gap in the most human of ways: through delicious food.

Nowhere does Hmong cuisine have a bigger presence than in Minneapolis. Hmong Kitchen and Vinai, restaurants helmed by former Iron Chef challenger Yia Vang, have been at the forefront of Minneapolis' Hmong cuisine movement. There's also Hmong Village, with 250 market vendors and a food court, showing that the Hmong boom is much more than just a fad.